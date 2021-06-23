Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Marshall County, WV

MetroNews This Morning 6-23-21

By MetroNews Staff
Metro News
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGovernor Justice continues to push West Virginians to get vaccinated against Covid 19 even as active cases continue to trend downward. Flooding causes a lot of damage in the Marshall County community of Cameron meanwhile today marks five years since the devastating 2016 flood. Senator Manchin votes in favor of opening debate on the For the People Act. Huntington has a new interim police chief and in Huntington a possible break in the case of a missing baby. The new Herbert Hoover High School rises from the flood waters of five years ago and in Sports champions will be crowned today at the state softball tourney. Those stories and more in today’s MetroNews This Morning podcast.

wvmetronews.com
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Huntington, WV
Marshall County, WV
Government
County
Marshall County, WV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Herbert Hoover
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Senator Manchin#Governor Justice#Covid 19#Metronews#West Virginians#The For The People Act#Sports
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
Podcast
Related
New York City, NYPosted by
The Hill

Five things to know about the Trump Organization indictment

New York prosecutors on Thursday unveiled the first charges in their grand jury investigation into the Trump Organization, charging the former president’s company and its chief financial officer (CFO), Allen Weisselberg , with tax-related crimes. Prosecutors allege a 15-year scheme in which the Trump Organization compensated Weisselberg in a manner...
AccidentsCBS News

Dozens missing after landslide tears through Japanese resort town

Atami, Japan — Rescue workers slogged through mud and debris Monday looking for dozens feared missing after a giant landslide ripped through a Japanese seaside resort town, killing at least three people. Eighty people were still unaccounted for, according to Shizuoka prefectural disaster management official Takamichi Sugiyama. Officials were preparing to release their names, hoping to reach some who might not have been caught in the landslide.
CelebritiesPosted by
CNN

Bill Cosby says 'people stand in support' of Phylicia Rashad

(CNN) — Bill Cosby issued a statement in support of his former co-star and longtime friend Phylicia Rashad, who earlier apologized for celebrating Cosby's release from prison. Cosby, once known as "America's Dad," was released on Wednesday after Pennsylvania's highest court overturned his sexual assault conviction. At the time Rashad...
EuropePosted by
CBS News

Vatican indicts 10, including cardinal, for financial crimes

The Vatican on Saturday announced that it is charging 10 people with financial crimes, including a prominent Italian cardinal. The charges included embezzlement, money laundering, fraud, extortion and abuse of office relating to financial investments the financial arm of the Vatican made in London in 2018. Cardinal Giovanni Angelo Becciu,...