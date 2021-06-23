MetroNews This Morning 6-23-21

Governor Justice continues to push West Virginians to get vaccinated against Covid 19 even as active cases continue to trend downward. Flooding causes a lot of damage in the Marshall County community of Cameron meanwhile today marks five years since the devastating 2016 flood. Senator Manchin votes in favor of opening debate on the For the People Act. Huntington has a new interim police chief and in Huntington a possible break in the case of a missing baby. The new Herbert Hoover High School rises from the flood waters of five years ago and in Sports champions will be crowned today at the state softball tourney. Those stories and more in today’s MetroNews This Morning podcast.