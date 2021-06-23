Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Books & Literature

Most sold Amazon books last week: New James Patterson book enters high

By Alexandria Ingham
Posted by 
FanSided
FanSided
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe new James Patterson book written with Bill Clinton enters high on the list of most sold Amazon books last week. Take a look at the full list. The President’s Daughter by James Patterson and Bill Clinton immediately entered the list of most sold books on Amazon. That’s not surprising considering it is a Patterson book. His name is known by everyone who enjoys the thriller genre.

amazonadviser.com
Community Policy
FanSided

FanSided

103K+
Followers
294K+
Post
48M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Laura Dave
Person
James Patterson
Person
Kristin Hannah
Person
Nora Roberts
Person
John Grisham
Person
Bill Clinton
Person
George Orwell
Person
Matt Haig
Person
Andy Weir
Person
Tess Gerritsen
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amazon Books#The Midnight Library
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Books & Literature
News Break
Amazon
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
Related
Books & LiteraturePosted by
newschain

5 new books to read this week

Take your pick of some of the best new books, from political thrillers to moving memoirs…. 1. The President’s Daughter by Bill Clinton and James Patterson is published in hardback by Century, priced £20 (ebook £9.99). Available now. Imagine every parent’s worst nightmare, then magnify it by 10 and add...
Books & LiteratureFort Wayne Journal Gazette

Library's top 10

8 “The President's Daughter” by Bill Clinton, James Patterson. 9 “21st Birthday” by James Patterson, Maxine Paetro. 1 “Somebody's Daughter: A Memoir” by Ashley C. Ford. 2 “Killing the Mob: The Fight Against Organized Crime in America” by Bill O'Reilly, Martin Dugard. 3 “The Premonition:A Pandemic Story” by Michael Lewis.
Books & Literaturetelegraphherald.com

Best-sellers

8. The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue, V.E. Schwab, Tor. 10. The Other Black Girl, Zakiya Dalila Harris, Atria. 11. The Vanishing Half, Brit Bennett, Riverhead Books. 12. The President’s Daughter, Bill Clinton, James Patterson, Little, Brown and Knopf. 13. Golden Girl, Elin Hilderbrand, Little, Brown. 14. The Four Winds,...
Books & Literaturenorthwestgeorgianews.com

'The Midnight Library' is the top local fiction bestseller

Jul. 4—Current bestsellers from the Pacific Northwest Booksellers Association. 3. World Travel, Anthony Bourdain, Laurie Woolever. 4. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse, Charlie Mackesy. 5. The Bomber Mafia, Malcolm Gladwell. 6. The Anthropocene Reviewed, John Green. 7. Facing the Mountain, Daniel James Brown. 8. How the...
Books & LiteratureRepublic

Viewpoint Bestsellers

* Asterisk denotes a local or regional author or Indiana connection. 3. “Dinosaurs Before Dark (Magic Tree House Graphic Novels),” Mary Pope Osborne. 4. “Shadow and Bone (Shadow and Bone 1),” Leigh Bardugo. 5. “Lord of the Fleas (Dog Man 5),” Dav Pilkey. 6. “My Brave Little Girl,” Hilary Duff.
Books & Literaturelocusmag.com

Publishing News, July 2021

Dave Eggers’s upcoming novel The Every (McSweeney’s), sequel to The Circle, is being published on October 5, 2021 as a hardcover exclusively available from indie bookshops and the publisher’s website. Eggers explained the decision, in an email to Publishers Lunch: “I don’t like bullies. Amazon has been kicking sand in the face of independent bookstores for decades now.” Trade paperback and ebook editions published by Vintage will follow on November 16 and will be available through all outlets.
Books & LiteratureWinter is Coming

Approve or Disapprove: What 8 famous authors think of fanfiction

Some authors encourage fanfiction. Others want to sue anyone who thinks about it. From Anne Rice to George R.R. Martin and beyond, here’s where they all stand. Love it or loathe it, you’ve almost certainly stumbled across it. Fanfiction has been around for decades and is a popular internet phenomenon today, albeit one that exists in a murky legal space. Written by fans, these non-commercial derivative works are based on pre-established characters and stories from books, series, movies and more. Websites like FanFiction.net and Wattpad.com abound with plots that stray from canon, characters who don’t seem quite themselves and shippers gone wild.
Books & Literaturelocusmag.com

New Books: 29 June 2021

(Bloomsbury USA 978-1-5476-0390-9, $15.99, 384 pp, formats: hardcover, ebook, audio, June 29, 2021) YA novel featuring adopted teen Briseis, who has a power over plants. She only starts to learn the full extent of her power when an unexpected inheritance gives her a 40-acre estate full of deadly plants and secrets about her birth family.
Books & LiteratureShelbyville News

Between the Covers: Picture Books

There are so many wonderful picture books being published. I chose a few that I hope you might find interesting and charming as well. I am going to start with a book by a local author, Jerri Callahan-Turner, who has written a story that she has been thinking about for many years. The title of the book is Miss Mollie and the Chocolate Chair with illustrations by local artist, Rebecca Campbell. Mollie is not very happy as the story begins because she is beginning in a new school – again. The first day of school, her teacher invites her to choose a chair out of many colored ones, but Mollie spots a chair that looks lonely and asks if she can have the “chocolate chair.” The chair becomes her friend, and Mollie feels like it talks to her. One awful day, she arrives at school and her chair is not there. I’ll let you find out what happens next. The story is based on a real little girl. Miss Mollie and the Chocolate Chair is self-published and retails for10.99.
Books & LiteratureEyewitness News

"Blackout", a New Young Adult Book

There's a new young adult book out right now called "Blackout". Six authors helped write the book, Tiffany D. Jackson and Nic Stone are two of them and they are telling us more about it.
Books & LiteraturePosted by
rolling out

Book of the Week: ‘The Guncle’ by Steven Rowley

Before taking your summer vacation to the beach consider taking a few books to read!. Patrick, or Gay Uncle Patrick (GUP, for short), has always loved his niece, Maisie, and nephew, Grant. That is, he loves spending time with them when they come out to Palm Springs for weeklong visits, or when he heads home to Connecticut for the holidays. But in terms of caretaking and relating to two children, no matter how adorable, Patrick is, honestly, overwhelmed.
Books & Literaturespoilertv.com

The Mysterious Benedict Society - A Bunch of Smart Orphans and Carrying a Bird - Review: PuzzleQuest

Brace yourself, 12-year-old Karenna: all your dreams might be coming true. The Mysterious Benedict Society, the introspective, hyper-intellectual, YA book series by Trenton Lee Stewart, has finally been realized on screen. Eccentric, emotional and riddled with riddles, this series proved a formative haven for me in my middle school years, even more so than mid-aughts staples like Harry Potter, Percy Jackson, and A Series of Unfortunate Events. I quite literally prayed for the day the series would receive an on-screen adaptation and when everyone else could experience the same nerdy joy I did in devouring the story of Reynie, Sticky, Kate and Constance.
Ketchum, IDIdaho Mountain Express

Timothy Egan to give Hemingway lecture

National Book Award-winning author Timothy Egan will deliver this year’s Hemingway Distinguished Lecture on Thursday, July 8, at 7 p.m. on The Community Library’s lawn. The author of eight books, Egan was part of a team of New York Times journalists who won a Pulitzer Prize for National Reporting in 2001. As an author, reporter and columnist, Egan has delved into a wide range of topics, including politics, environment, history, race, spirituality—and, in many cases, the American West.
Musicpro-tools-expert.com

Genius Is A Myth - But If You Want To Be One Here's How

Genius - a term adopted by Apple for their support staff, although I’m yet to meet one who has split an atom, come up with a cure for cancer, or painted a masterpiece. I’m messing with you, I don’t think that was Apple’s intended meaning, at least having met some, I do hope not.
POTUSThe Guardian

Things Are Against Us by Lucy Ellmann review – feminist pyrotechnics

In 1938, three years before her suicide at 59, Virginia Woolf published Three Guineas, a long-form essay on patriarchy and its seemingly inevitable trajectory, war – a forceful indictment of the fascism that was then sweeping Europe and beyond. Her most conspicuously pacifist work, Three Guineas was contentious for its time. It argued that subjugation of women in the domestic sphere (notably, Woolf refers to “the daughters of educated men”, women of her own privileged class) is reflected in an equal lack of representation in the public domain of education and influence: “The public and private worlds are inseparably connected ... the tyrannies and servilities of one are the tyrannies and servilities of the other,” she wrote. As part of a solution, Woolf proposed supporting three causes with a guinea each: specifically, a society to avert war, a campaign for the rebuilding of a women’s college and an organisation to encourage women’s professional employment. Always elegant, Three Guineas nevertheless throbs with justifiable anger and fear. Its rallying cry and the recognition that the personal is also political would go on to, for example, inspire female peace activists of the 1960s, who took various of its sentences as antiwar slogans. “Set fire to the old hypocrisies,” urges Woolf. Unsurprisingly, its central themes have not dated.