Most sold Amazon books last week: New James Patterson book enters high

There are so many wonderful picture books being published. I chose a few that I hope you might find interesting and charming as well. I am going to start with a book by a local author, Jerri Callahan-Turner, who has written a story that she has been thinking about for many years. The title of the book is Miss Mollie and the Chocolate Chair with illustrations by local artist, Rebecca Campbell. Mollie is not very happy as the story begins because she is beginning in a new school – again. The first day of school, her teacher invites her to choose a chair out of many colored ones, but Mollie spots a chair that looks lonely and asks if she can have the “chocolate chair.” The chair becomes her friend, and Mollie feels like it talks to her. One awful day, she arrives at school and her chair is not there. I’ll let you find out what happens next. The story is based on a real little girl. Miss Mollie and the Chocolate Chair is self-published and retails for10.99.