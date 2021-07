Today, two old rivals — England and Germany — meet in the UEFA European Championship, also known as Euro 2020. The two soccer teams have a rich history of being extra competitive against each other stemming back to 1966 when England won the World Cup against Germany in a thrilling game that ended 4-2 to England after extra time. Since then, the games have continued to be memorable and frequently full of goals (as well as stressful penalty shootouts). The action starts at 12 p.m. ET/9 a.m. PT and can be streamed via ESPN+. If you’re looking to watch the England vs. Germany live stream, here’s how to tune in.