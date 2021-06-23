Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Real Estate

Weekly Mortgage Refinance Demand Jumps as Some Fear End of Super-Low Rates Is Near

By Diana Olick, CNBC
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe average contract interest rate for 30-year fixed-rate mortgages with conforming loan balances rose to the highest level in a month. Still, applications to refinance a home loan rose 3% last week from the previous week, the Mortgage Bankers Association said. Mortgage applications to purchase a home increased by 1%...

www.nbcdfw.com
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lawrence Yun
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mortgage Rates#Mortgage Loan#Fixed Rate Mortgage#Federal Reserve
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Real Estate
News Break
Mortgages
Related
Real EstateLongview News-Journal

Mortgage rates dip back below 3%

Mortgage rates didn’t stay above 3% for long. After just one week, they slid back below that level. According to the latest data released Thursday by Freddie Mac, the 30-year fixed-rate average dropped to 2.98% with an average 0.6 point. (Points are fees paid to a lender equal to 1% of the loan amount. They are in addition to the interest rate.) It was 3.02% a week ago and 3.07% a year ago.
Businesstennesseestar.com

Housing Prices Hit Highest Rate of Growth Ever Recorded

Home prices reached record highs in April as the housing market continued to boom, with home prices in areas around cities climbing at the fastest rate on record. Average home prices in metropolitan areas, measured by the S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller National Home Price Index, rose 14.6% between April 2020 and April 2021, according to an analysis released Tuesday. The increase is the highest annual rate of housing price growth the index has measured, according to The Wall Street Journal.
Real Estatecalculatedriskblog.com

30 Year Mortgage Rates at 3.16%

From Matthew Graham at Mortgage News Daily: Rates Defy Jobs Report (And Other Weekly Highlights) Rates had a good week, with most lenders at or near their best levels since mid June at the very least. 10yr Treasury yields trickled to their best levels in months by Friday afternoon after managing to break the 1.44% floor that had turned away several recent attempts. [30YR FIXED - 3.16%]
Real Estatemortgageorb.com

Pending Home Sales Jumped 8 Percent in May

Pending home sales surged in May, increasing 8% compared with April and up 13.1% compared with May 2020, according to the National Association of Realtors (NAR). Regionally, and month over month, pending home sales were up 15.5% in the Northeast, 10.9% in the West, 6.7% in the Midwest and 4.9% in the South.
Real EstateNBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Mortgage Servicers Brace for Fallout as Covid Bailout Comes to an End

An estimated 7.25 million borrowers have participated in forbearance programs at one point or another throughout the coronavirus pandemic, representing 14% of all homeowners with mortgages, according to Black Knight. About 72% of all participants have since left their plans, while 28%, or just more than 2 million, remain in...
Marketsrealtor.com

🔴 Video: Weekly Economic and Housing Market Update

To keep up with the rapid changes COVID-19 is causing in the economy and housing market, the realtor.com® economics team provides a weekly blog and video update on the relevant real estate and economic information you need to know to navigate the housing market in these challenging times. This week,...
BusinessPosted by
Benzinga

Current Mortgage And Refinance Rates Remain Relatively Flat | July 2, 2021

Content provided by Credible Operations, Inc. NMLS# 1681276, “Credible.” Not available in all states. www.nmlsconsumeraccess.org. Over the past week, mortgage rates have remained relatively flat for refinancing, while those for home purchases have remained flat for the most part. If you’re thinking about refinancing an existing home or buying a...
TravelBaton Rouge Business Report

Roundup: Mortgage rates / Air travel / Warehouse demand

Below 3% Mortgage rates didn’t stay above 3% for long. After just one week, they slid back below that level. According to the latest data released by Freddie Mac, the 30-year fixed-rate average dropped to 2.98%. It was 3.02% a week ago and 3.0% a year ago, The Washington Post reports. The 15-year fixed-rate average fell to 2.26%. It was 2.34% a week ago and 2.56% a year ago. Read the full story.
BusinessArkansas Online

Average for 30-year mortgage falls to 2.98%

Mortgage rates didn't stay above 3% for long. After just one week, they slid back below that level. According to the latest data released Thursday by Freddie Mac, the 30-year, fixed-rate average dropped to 2.98%. It was 3.02% a week ago, and 3.07% a year ago. Freddie Mac, the federally...
BusinessLeader-Telegram

Mortgage rates expected to rise, but stay low

Mortgage rates plumbed new depths in December and January, setting all-time lows south of 3%. Rates have mostly climbed since then, and their trajectory for the rest of 2021 depends on a factor that hasn’t played a prominent role in the mortgage market for decades — inflation. “The tug of...
Real Estateredfin.com

Housing Market Update: Pending Sales Slide as New Listings Reach Pre-Pandemic Levels

Some buyers have hit their limit on record-high prices, but others may return to the market with more homes to choose from and less competition. The U.S. housing market lost more steam as summer began, with pending sales continuing their slide and the number of homes for sale slowly growing. Google trends also revealed a continued decline in online house hunting, with searches for “Real Estate” dipping below 2019 levels (-4.5%) for the first time this year. Mortgage purchase applications fell dramatically week over week (-5%) to their lowest level since May 2020, according to the Mortgage Bankers Association home purchase index.
Real Estatenationalmortgagenews.com

The hot streak of mortgage industry hiring takes a turn

The long run of monthly increases in non-depository mortgage job estimates seen since last year underwent a slight reversal in May. Nonbank mortgage lender and broker payrolls fell to 385,900 last month from a downwardly revised 386,500 in April, according to latest Bureau of Labor Statistics numbers. The plateau in...
Real EstateMortgageNewsDaily.com

AE, MLO, Underwriter Jobs; ECOA, Productivity, QC Tools; Agency Updates; Jobs Report and Mortgage Rates

I realize that this is a commentary about lending, but it is good for MLOs to be cognizant of what their real estate agent client’s clients want… In a kitchen. And here’s a handy dandy chart from builders showing popular kitchen features. My grandmother had one, and I want one: a walk-in pantry! Lots of people want lower rates, despite them often being an indicator of a weaker-than-expected economy, and recently the risk-free 10-year T-note, with no risk of default or prepayment, hit 1.36%. I love the fact that after the last Federal Open Market Committee meeting, plenty of people jumped on the “rates are going up for the rest of the year” bandwagon. Experienced capital markets personnel never bet on the market going one way or the other, and the 10-year dropped in yield after May, and has been relatively steady since. As always, mortgage-backed securities (which determine mortgage rates) lagged the move downward. Certainly, no investor wants to pay a premium above par for a loan that has a higher risk of paying off at par. The audio version of today’s commentary, available here, is sponsored by Origence and features a talk with Brit Barker, VP of Enterprise Solutions, and Michael Farris, VP of Strategic Solutions, about what constitutes a stellar borrowing experience, and how you can achieve it.
Real Estatetherealdeal.com

Housing market gets more new listings than expected

The super-tight housing market got an influx of new listings in June — an unexpected turn of events as U.S. homes have been in short supply since even before the pandemic. The number of new listings in June rose 5.5 percent compared to a year ago, and 10.9 percent from May, CNBC reported, citing data from Realtor.com.
Businessamericanpeoplenews.com

Summers Says House Prices Are ‘Scary,’ Questions Fed MBS Buying

Former Treasury Secretary Lawrence Summers said the surge in U.S. house prices is “scary” and questioned the wisdom of the Federal Reserve continuing to purchase mortgage-backed securities as part of its stimulus campaign. Three days after data showed home prices jumped the most in 30 years in April, Summers told...
Real Estatethemreport.com

Keeping Pace With Demand Through Outsourcing

Moderated by Steven Greenfield, General Manager, Altisource, panelists included Sean Cahan, President of Cornerstone First Mortgage; Michele Kryczkowski, SVP, National Fulfillment for Planet Home Lending; and Ed VanDuren, EVP Operations for Plaza Home Mortgage. With low mortgage rates and high demand fueling homeownership over the past year, booming business can...
Real Estatethemreport.com

The Week Ahead: The Supply-Demand Battle Rages Onward

July begins the start of the third quarter and with it, indications of what the rest of 2021 may bring in the housing industry. This coming Tuesday, July 6, CoreLogic’s Home Price Index, highlighting May 2021 data, will be released. Recent weeks have shown signs of inventory increasing as Realtor.com’s...
Businessmpamag.com

Is mortgage demand finally fizzling out?

Mortgage application volume has plunged to its lowest level in almost a year and a half, with significant drops in both refinance and purchase activity, according to the latest reading from the Mortgage Bankers Association. For the week ending June 25, overall mortgage applications fell 6.9% week over week. MBA’s...