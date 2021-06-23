Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sinclairville, NY

Burglary in progress leads to Sinclairville man's arrest

chautauquatoday.com
 11 days ago

A report of a burglary in progress in the village of Sinclairville on Sunday led to the arrest of Sinclairville man for 2nd-degree burglary. State Police in Jamestown say the homeowners had returned to their residence to find 30-year-old Kevin Pattyson in one of the bedrooms. Pattyson was physically removed from the residence by one of the homeowners and detained until State Troopers arrived on the scene. The Troopers found Pattyson to be in possession of several undergarments that apparently belonged to one of the homeowners. Troopers arrested Pattyson, who was processed at SP Jamestown and later transported to the Chautauqua County Jail for centralized arraignment. He is being held on $40,000 bail.

chautauquatoday.com
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sinclairville, NY
City
Chautauqua, NY
Jamestown, NY
Crime & Safety
Sinclairville, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Jamestown, NY
County
Chautauqua County, NY
Chautauqua County, NY
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Burglary#State Troopers#Sp Jamestown
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
CNN

Bill Cosby says 'people stand in support' of Phylicia Rashad

(CNN) — Bill Cosby issued a statement in support of his former co-star and longtime friend Phylicia Rashad, who earlier apologized for celebrating Cosby's release from prison. Cosby, once known as "America's Dad," was released on Wednesday after Pennsylvania's highest court overturned his sexual assault conviction. At the time Rashad...
EuropePosted by
CBS News

Vatican indicts 10, including cardinal, for financial crimes

The Vatican on Saturday announced that it is charging 10 people with financial crimes, including a prominent Italian cardinal. The charges included embezzlement, money laundering, fraud, extortion and abuse of office relating to financial investments the financial arm of the Vatican made in London in 2018. Cardinal Giovanni Angelo Becciu,...
New York City, NYPosted by
The Hill

Five things to know about the Trump Organization indictment

New York prosecutors on Thursday unveiled the first charges in their grand jury investigation into the Trump Organization, charging the former president’s company and its chief financial officer (CFO), Allen Weisselberg , with tax-related crimes. Prosecutors allege a 15-year scheme in which the Trump Organization compensated Weisselberg in a manner...