Burglary in progress leads to Sinclairville man's arrest

A report of a burglary in progress in the village of Sinclairville on Sunday led to the arrest of Sinclairville man for 2nd-degree burglary. State Police in Jamestown say the homeowners had returned to their residence to find 30-year-old Kevin Pattyson in one of the bedrooms. Pattyson was physically removed from the residence by one of the homeowners and detained until State Troopers arrived on the scene. The Troopers found Pattyson to be in possession of several undergarments that apparently belonged to one of the homeowners. Troopers arrested Pattyson, who was processed at SP Jamestown and later transported to the Chautauqua County Jail for centralized arraignment. He is being held on $40,000 bail.