Picard: Open letter to incoming LCSD1 Superintendent Margaret Crespo
Congratulations on your new role as Laramie County School District 1 superintendent. Many families welcome new leadership and have great hopes for you. LCSD1 weathered the pandemic better than many school districts. Students were back in school, participating in activities with a modified sense of “normal.” As a parent, it wasn’t perfect, but it was a huge sigh of relief. Our kids desperately needed to be back in the classroom with their peers.www.wyomingnews.com