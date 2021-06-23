Cancel
Laramie County, WY

Picard: Open letter to incoming LCSD1 Superintendent Margaret Crespo

By Annemarie McCracken Picard
Wyoming Tribune Eagle
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCongratulations on your new role as Laramie County School District 1 superintendent. Many families welcome new leadership and have great hopes for you. LCSD1 weathered the pandemic better than many school districts. Students were back in school, participating in activities with a modified sense of “normal.” As a parent, it wasn’t perfect, but it was a huge sigh of relief. Our kids desperately needed to be back in the classroom with their peers.

