Amelia Hamlin and Scott Disick are firing on all cylinders — and that’s good, because they’re about to get a LOT of quality time together this summer!. The 20-year-old model and the 38-year-old reality TV star are reportedly looking at places in the Hamptons right now. The plan is for them to spend the rest of the summer out on the East Coast — oh, and did we mention the duo is going to be joined by Scott’s kids for at least part of the time?!