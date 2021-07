Hello from your local community garden located at 209 Brooklyn Ave. in Sidney, behind the Agape Distribution building. We have been busy during our eighth season. We are excited to announce we’re offering our first gardening workshop Friday, July 16, from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. It will be held in our newly renovated learning building at the garden. It will be titled ‘Basic Gardening’ with guides and tips to help your garden thrive. Refreshments will be provided. We will be able to accommodate up to 10 people, and will practice social distancing and provide hand sanitizer. Registration is required for this workshop; please email coneliak1@yahoo.com or call 937-726-9525 to reserve a spot.