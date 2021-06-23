Cancel
Linux 5.14 To Support The OpenPOWER Microwatt Soft CPU Core

Cover picture for the articleAnnounced two years ago was the OpenPOWER Microwatt as an FPGA-based soft CPU core. This open-source soft processor core complies with the Power ISA 3.0 instruction set and can be run on various FPGA hardware. Microwatt marks the first processor written from scratch using the open Power ISA 3.0 specification and serves as one of the organization's reference designs. While a basic design and catered for FPGA usage, it's going to see 130nm chip fabrication this year if all goes well.

