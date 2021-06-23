Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Designers & Collections

No idea what to wear to the office? Legendary designer Giles Deacon might have the answer

By Independent TV
The Independent
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMaybe you’re slowly getting back to the office, or there’s a return date looming on the horizon. If so, you’ll probably have a burning question: what should you wear?. This is something designer Giles Deacon – creator of Billy Porter’s showstopping Oscars outfit in 2020 – has tackled with a new workwear capsule collection, which takes into consideration how our approach to fashion has changed over the pandemic.

www.independent.co.uk
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Giles Deacon
Person
Pippa Middleton
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fashion Industry#London Fashion Week#3d
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Fashion Show
News Break
Fashion
News Break
Designers & Collections
Related
Designers & CollectionsHypebae

7 Brands Designing Fashion-Forward Bridal Wear

As pandemic weddings become increasingly common, grooms- and brides-to-be are breaking from traditional bridal wear. We’ve gathered a list of designers showcasing garments that go against the norm for those seeking disruptive labels creating fashion-forward attire. Overall, brands are taking a ready-to-wear approach to outfits with pieces that can be...
Relationship AdviceRefinery29

Wedding Plans Have Changed. So Has What Brides Are Wearing Down The Aisle

Like many betrothed couples whose nuptial plans were disrupted by the pandemic, Charlie and her now-husband Will Hull had to get creative about their forthcoming festivities. The arrival of Covid-19 brought with it a slew of lockdowns, travel restrictions, and social-distancing rules that knocked the wedding industry — and its millions of brides and grooms — off course, leading some to opt for virtual ceremonies, micro-weddings, or elopements while others postponed to a later date. In all circumstances, however, one question remained the same: What about the dress?
ApparelPosted by
Vogue Magazine

Despite the Heat, a Pair of Summer Trousers Might be the Coolest Thing to Wear This Summer

While you’ve probably set aside your wool trousers or leather pants for the summer months, that doesn’t mean you should retire the idea of full-length bottoms for the season altogether. And the styles of summer pants below for women make a convincing case. With breezy fits and lightweight fabrics, these are the kind of trousers that answer the prayers of the women who don’t count themselves fans of dresses, skirts, or even shorts. Though both pant patriots and dress obsessors will adore this season’s assortment.
Appareltheeverygirl.com

Buy Now: What to Wear if You Don’t Have a July 4th Outfit Yet

Gone are the days when we could throw on an Old Navy T-shirt with a flag emblem and call it 4th of July fashion. As an adult, walking the line between garishly and subtly patriotic can feel like an impossible task on this national holiday. Finding a white item of clothing that won’t show sweat stains is hard enough on any regular summer day—now it has to be paired with red AND blue, too?!
Appareltheknot.com

The 25 Hottest Designer Wedding Shoes to Wear in 2021

We have included third party products to help you navigate and enjoy life’s biggest moments. Purchases made through links on this page may earn us a commission. If there is ever a time to splurge on designer wedding shoes, your big day is it. A luxe pair of shoes is a must for two reasons: It's the ultimate accessory and can elevate your wedding look from head to toe—quite literally. Whether you're drawn to sparkly heels or modern streetwear-inspired styles, your bridal shoes are the basis of your entire ensemble and deserve to feel as special as your wedding dress.
ApparelThe Guardian

How to wear a kimono jacket

There’s a certain poetry when the weather flits from one extreme to another. Snow in April; bitterly cold winds one minute, then blazing hot sun the next. But in terms of dictating a dress code for the day, it is useless. Boots worn in preparation for wet, sludgy mud can be made redundant when on a scorching pavement. Woolly beanies stay in “just in case” day bags but don’t see the light of day for weeks.
Apparelpurewow.com

If I Can't Wear Sweats to Work, I'm Quitting: How the Office Wardrobe Might Change Post-Pandemic

Zoom shirt on top, yoga pants on the bottom. For those of us who have been lucky enough to work remotely throughout the pandemic, it’s safe to say we’ve gotten pretty accustomed to prioritizing function over fashion. Cue the vaccine rollout and a looming return to the office, which begs the sartorial question: Is there a place, post-COVID, for the structured dresses and heels that have been collecting dust in our closet since last March? We’re still unsure, which is why we consulted the experts—a stylist, editor and retailer all included—about what to expect from the office dress code as we re-emerge.
ApparelPosted by
Vogue Magazine

Shop the Criss-Cross Denim Trend Because It’s Here to Stay

All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Straight legs, skinnies, and boyfriend jeans are mainstay silhouettes in most denim wardrobes. But for an au courant refresh, look no further than the best criss-cross jeans of the season. Featuring overlapping waists from high-rise to low-slung, this asymmetrical denim look flaunts a freshness that reads subtle and not overly trendy. Instead, it’s a restrained play on modernity that celebrates the timelessness of denim, whether you style yours with a tailored shirt or blazer, feminine blouse, or effortless basics like tees, tanks, and knits.
ApparelRefinery29

30 Of The Best Black Dresses For Any Weather & Every Occasion

When in doubt, opt for a black dress. Long or short, fitted or loose, lacy or silky; no other piece in our wardrobe has the power to fix nearly every fashion dilemma. Your favourite LBD? Works just as well at your friend’s fancy birthday drinks as it does layered under an oversized blazer for running errands. During a summer heatwave, a linen shirt dress is your saviour; come winter, it’s all about knitted and ribbed materials. Versatility doesn’t mean boring, though. From sexy, backless designs to playful, puff-sleeve pieces, there’s a black dress for every aesthetic out there. The perfect, simple base for making your own style mark.
TennisPosted by
The Independent

As Kate Middleton’s aces her Wimbledon look, here’s how to get her exact bag in the sale

All the tennis greats have graced the Wimbledon courts over the years, with many putting their own spin on their tennis whites, including Andy Murray, who’s launched his very own eco-friendly tennis kit this year. But, eagle-eyed fashionistas will know that the event is renowned for its courtside style, with A-listers descending on SW19 and serving up sartorial inspiration for many. With the championship now fully underway, we’ve been looking out for those delivering when it comes to fashion. And of course, it was the Duchess of Cambridge’s first appearance on day five that really caught our eye. Watching...
ApparelETOnline.com

Get Kate Middleton's Go-To Sneakers for $32 on Amazon

Amazon always has the best deals on celebrity-approved comfortable sneakers. Royal selections are no exception, which includes Kate Middleton’s Superga sneakers. Right now, they're are on sale for more than 50% off at Amazon!. The Duchess of Cambridge’s go-to casual Superga shoes are now $32 with many sizes on Amazon...
Designers & CollectionsVogue

28 Times Margot Robbie Was The Ultimate Chanel Muse

British Vogue’s August 2021 cover star, Margot Robbie, exudes that nonchalant girl next door appeal. The actor’s striking looks and unwavering ambition has earned her the ultimate role: Chanel poster girl. “If I want something, I have to make it happen,” she told Eva Wiseman in her August 2021 Vogue interview.
Designers & CollectionsTelegraph

The 7 style lessons to take from Queen Maxima of the Netherlands’ summer wardrobe

Queen Maxima of the Netherlands is undoubtedly among the most stylish royals in the world. For every public appearance she looks polished and put together, yet always adds fashion interest to her outfits via new designer finds, surprise high street hits, or exciting accessories. As such Maxima, who celebrated her 50th birthday in May, has a fashion following as dedicated as those who track every item in the Duchess of Cambridge’s wardrobe.