No idea what to wear to the office? Legendary designer Giles Deacon might have the answer

All the tennis greats have graced the Wimbledon courts over the years, with many putting their own spin on their tennis whites, including Andy Murray, who’s launched his very own eco-friendly tennis kit this year. But, eagle-eyed fashionistas will know that the event is renowned for its courtside style, with A-listers descending on SW19 and serving up sartorial inspiration for many. With the championship now fully underway, we’ve been looking out for those delivering when it comes to fashion. And of course, it was the Duchess of Cambridge’s first appearance on day five that really caught our eye. Watching...