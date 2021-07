Sunday, July 4th, 4:00 A.M. Our coastal communities are waking up to overcast skies as the marine layer drapes itself over far western Oregon & Washington. As of about 4:00 A.M., the marine layer is starting to surge into the metro area. Expect to see brief morning clouds (similar to Saturday), but most of the clouds should dissipate by the mid to late morning. The remainder of today will be sunny and very warm with high temperatures ranging between the mid 80s to the low 90s.