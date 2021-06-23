Vic Fangio: Kendall Hinton improved a lot, in hunt for WR spot

"The last time most saw Hinton, he was the guy saddled with the most unenviable of tasks when he lined up at quarterback, on 24 hours' notice, for much of the Broncos' 31-3 loss to the New Orleans Saints. But when coach Vic Fangio was asked this past week if there was a player who had stood out in offseason workouts, it was Hinton. There is no question Hinton, a former Wake Forest quarterback/wide receiver, still faces enormous odds in a crowded depth chart at receiver, but he has shown plenty of improvement this spring. Added quarterback Drew Lock: "He's super-aggressive to the ball. You feel like you can throw him a ball one-on-one and he's going to go get it." -- Jeff Legwold.