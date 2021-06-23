Cancel
NFL

Vic Fangio: Kendall Hinton improved a lot, in hunt for WR spot

By Josh Alper
NBC Sports
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKendall Hinton‘s NFL debut was an illustration of the strange twists the COVID-19 pandemic forced upon the 2020 season. Hinton was on the Broncos’ practice squad as a wide receiver, but he was called up to the active roster as a quarterback in Week 12 when all of the regular quarterbacks on the roster were ruled out due to positive tests or exposure to the virus. Hinton, who played quarterback early in his time at Wake Forest, was 1-of-9 for 13 yards in a 31-3 loss to the Saints before heading back to the practice squad.

profootballtalk.nbcsports.com
