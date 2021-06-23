Cline has a breakout junior campaign for Dordt

CHEYENNE – Logan Cline was itching to get back on the field for Dordt University following the cancellation of his sophomore campaign.

The 2018 Cheyenne East graduate and former Cheyenne Mustangs standout started the COVID-shortened season with a spark for the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics program. But with the fuse going out early on his sophomore season, it only created more motivation.

“With COVID, I was supposed to play all summer and basically I was just working out and sitting around,” he said. “And that (start to the sophomore season) was just motivating for me to get back and play.”

Cline didn’t hesitate to pick up where he left off. During his junior year, he broke Dordt’s single-season hits and stolen bases records. The 66 hits and 30 stolen bases, matched with his .407 batting average, seven home runs and 39 RBI also placed him on the Great Plains Athletic Conference’s first team all-conference list.

The success didn’t come as a surprise, especially following all of the work he had put in with a vision of doing more damage at the plate. Additional time to gain different understandings and perspectives was another reason behind the breakout season.

“I was just seeing the ball well all year and getting settled into the college environment and learning a lot from coaches and fellow teammates on the right approach to hitting,” Cline said. “The biggest thing was working through my approach when hitting … I didn’t change anything to my swing – it was a feel thing – and when you feel good you have to figure out how to stay in that groove, if that makes sense.”

Cline originally started his college career at second base before moving to shortstop following his freshman year. The move was triggered by building up his frame, which allowed him to make a better throw across the diamond.

It was a quick response for Cline to be as reliable in the field as he is at the plate, and his learning continued to carry over on defense.

“He’s very receptive and was willing to make that move, and that’s the first step to having success when changing positions,” Dordt coach Nathan Bacon said. “He would constantly seek out more information on how to be better. We shift and shade a lot and he adapted to the change really well, we got halfway through the year and he looked really comfortable in a high demand position that’s always under a microscope.”

Bacon labeled Cline as a team-first guy and credited him for taking on a leadership role, especially over the course of last season. Cline is starting to thrive in that role, Bacon said, and it’s exciting to see.

“Having the opportunity to coach Logan every day is an awesome experience, I get to be around Christian young men and he amplifies that and to see him grow as a man off the field and develop as a strong Christian dude and be impactful in the community is a great thing to watch,” the coach said. “You can see him starting to flourish in that (leadership) role and I’m excited to see him do that and I’m glad I get more time with him.”

Cline currently plays for the Joplin Outlaws in the MINK League, a summer league with a combination of teams from Missouri, Iowa, Nebraska and Kansas. He’s currently batting .400 with 12 RBIs and nine stolen bases through 12 games.

It’s always a step up for Cline who’s consistently trying to make progress. The record-setting junior season has carried into the summer league with the Outlaws. And he’ll look to relay the summer with Joplin into another standout season with Dordt.

“I would say you’re always trying to get better and trying to do better than you did before,” Cline said. “I’m just trying to get better and build off the year before.”