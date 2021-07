Season 7 episode 16 is coming to The CW next week, and signs point to it being significant for a couple of reasons. Take, for example, the chance to see David Ramsey back in action! The former Arrow star has been turning up across some of these shows as of late, in addition to directing episodes behind the scenes. Here, he will be stepping into the world of Central City to help out amidst the greater Godspeed War. Given his experience tackling big threats plus his ties to ARGUS, it makes sense that he would be of use here. Given the power of Godspeed — plus the sheer numbers they are dealing it — it makes sense for Barry Allen to take all of the help that he can.