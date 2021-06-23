Cancel
Cyclical currencies lead after dust settles on Fed

investing.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLONDON (Reuters) - Currencies highly geared to the economic cycle, including the Kiwi dollar and Norway's crown, rose against a broadly struggling dollar on Wednesday after top U.S. policymakers reaffirmed tighter monetary policy was a distant possibility. The dollar jumped and stocks swooned last week after the Fed surprised markets...

uk.investing.com
Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies firm, S. Korean won leads gain

July 5 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0209 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 111.060 111.04 -0.02 Sing dlr 1.346 1.3469 +0.04 Taiwan dlr 27.866 27.99 +0.44 Korean won 1128.700 1135 +0.56 Baht 32.130 32.2 +0.22 Peso 49.205 49.1 -0.21 Rupiah 14475.000 14530 +0.38 Rupee 74.740 74.74 0.00 Ringgit 4.154 4.162 +0.19 Yuan 6.465 6.472 +0.11 Change so far in 2021 Currency Latest bid End 2020 Pct Move Japan yen 111.060 103.24 -7.04 Sing dlr 1.346 1.3209 -1.89 Taiwan dlr 27.866 28.483 +2.21 Korean won 1128.700 1086.20 -3.77 Baht 32.130 29.96 -6.75 Peso 49.205 48.01 -2.43 Rupiah 14475.000 14040 -3.01 Rupee 74.740 73.07 -2.24 Ringgit 4.154 4.0200 -3.23 Yuan 6.465 6.5283 +0.98 (Compiled by Anushka Trivedi in Bengaluru)
Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-Asian stocks, currencies nudge higher as Fed rate hike threat eases

* Graphic: World FX rates tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E * Dollar weakens after mixed U.S. jobs data * Baht underperform Asian FX * Indonesia stocks drop on COVID-19 woes By Anushka Trivedi July 5 (Reuters) - Most Asian stocks edged up on Monday, showing signs of easing volatility after U.S. jobs data hinted the recovery in the world's biggest economy was on track but didn't yet need an immediate withdrawal of Federal Reserve stimulus. The Fed's surprising hawkish tilt last month spooked Asian markets with the prospect that the central bank's unwinding of bond-buying programme and sooner-than-expected rate hikes could lead to outflows from emerging markets. Taiwan's bourse rose 1% while South Korea, the Philippines and Singapore's equities made modest gains of around 0.4% each. The greenback pulled back from three-month highs as rate hikes bets ebbed, pressured by the weaker aspects of the U.S. nonfarm payrolls report where the unemployment rate for June rose, even as the number of jobs added beat forecast. Local currencies firmed in response, with the Indonesian rupiah, South Korean won and Taiwan's dollar firming 0.3% to 0.6%. "Overall, market sentiment starts this week on a more positive footing," OCBC analysts said in a note, adding that a more consistent outperformance on the labour front would be needed to price in for Fed expectations. "That may come through only towards the end of third-quarter of 2021." Trading was thin as U.S. markets remain closed for the extended 4th of July weekend. Investors now await the minutes of Federal Open Markets Committee June meeting on Wednesday for more clues on tapering. Pandemic-hit Indonesia's stocks dropped 0.5% after posting its biggest daily jump in deaths from coronavirus, fuelling doubts about the timeline of lifting of curbs in the country. The Thai baht, which has shed almost 4% over the past three-weeks, traded little changed. JP Morgan analysts said they expected no big bets would be made until there was more clarity on the success of the country's "Phuket sandbox" initiative that allows free movement on the island for fully vaccinated tourists. HIGHLIGHTS ** Indonesian 3-year benchmark yields are up around 3.6 basis points at 4.755% ** Top gainers on the Singapore STI include: Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust, up 2.1%, and CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust, up 1.4% ** In the Philippines, top index gainers are DMCI Holdings Inc, up 2.1%, and Aboitiz Power Corp, up 2.02% Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0421 GMT COUNTRY FX RIC FX DAILY % FX YTD % INDEX STOCKS DAILY % STOCKS YTD % Japan -0.08 -7.10 -0.58 4.27 China +0.15 +1.03 0.16 1.47 India +0.00 -2.24 0.57 13.09 Indonesia +0.33 -3.05 -0.41 0.32 Malaysia +0.18 -3.24 -0.33 -6.08 Philippines -0.39 -2.60 0.21 -1.72 S.Korea +0.45 -3.87 0.43 14.70 Singapore +0.04 -1.89 0.28 10.33 Taiwan +0.34 +2.10 1.07 21.50 Thailand +0.00 -6.96 0.10 9.02 (Reporting by Anushka Trivedi in Bengaluru; Editing by Lincoln Feast)
theedgemarkets.com

Gold eases off two-week high as US dollar firms

BENGALURU (July 5): Gold prices edged lower on Monday after hitting a two-week high in the previous session, weighed down by a slight uptick in the dollar, while investors awaited more U.S. economic data for clues on the Federal Reserve's monetary policy plans. Spot gold was down 0.1% to $1,785.41...
kfgo.com

Asian stocks extend global rally after U.S. jobs report

TOKYO (Reuters) – Most Asian stocks gained on Monday, extending the rally that took global equities to a record high after a U.S. jobs report signalled the economic recovery remained intact but didn’t yet warrant any immediate withdrawal of Federal Reserve stimulus. Japanese markets, however, bucked the trend, with the...
FXStreet.com

Strong US Jobs Report Fails to Lift Dollar, Bond Yields Fall

CAD, AUD, Risk FX, Commodities Rise, Fed Minutes Next. Summary: Despite a stronger-than-expected US employment gain, the Dollar eased while bond yields fell. The American economy added a total of 860,000 new jobs in June, far outstripping forecasts of 700,000 and an upwardly revised gain of 583,000 (559,000) in May. The Unemployment Rate ticked higher to 5.9% (5.8%). The Dollar surged immediately following the release but lost steam, gradually easing to close lower against its rivals. Risk appetite rallied, lifting stocks, bonds, commodities, and related currencies. A favourite gauge of the Greenback’s value against a basket of 6 major currencies, the Dollar Index (USD/DXY) slid 0.38%, closing at 92.25 from 92.55. Risky currencies advanced, led by the Australian Dollar, up 0.7% to 0.7527 (0.7464 Friday). Against the Canadian Loonie (best performing major) the Greenback slumped 1.13% to 1.2325 from 1.2442. The USD/JPY pair slid 0.53% to 111.02 (111.57) weighed by a 4-basis point drop in the US 10-year bond yield to 1.42%. Sterling soared to a 1.3832 close from its Friday opening of 1.3757 and an overnight low at 1.3731. The Euro rose moderately to finish at 1.1865 (1.1845 Friday) and a low at 1.1807 low. The Greenback was mostly lower against the Asian and Emerging Market currencies. USD/CNH (Dollar – Offshore Chinese Yuan) closed little-changed at 6.4710 from 6.4735. The US Dollar eased against the Singapore Dollar (USD/SGD) to 1.3465 from 1.3480. Commodity prices climbed. Silver rallied to USD 26.37 from USD 26.00. Wall Street stocks finished higher. The DOW closed at 34,790 (34,637 Friday) while the S&P 500 gained 0.7% to 4,350 (4,320).
Reuters

FOREX-Dollar pauses as rate hike fears ebb, Fed minutes up next

SINGAPORE, July 5 (Reuters) - The dollar was stuck in neutral on Monday, after hitting a speed bump when last week’s mixed bag of U.S. labour data allayed investor fears about a hastening end to monetary stimulus. While the headline June job creation figure beat forecasts, unemployment ticked higher and...
investing.com

Gold Up, Dollar Weakens as U.S. Jobs Report Calms Fear of Early Rate Hike

Investing.com – Gold was up on Monday morning in Asia, boosted by a weakening dollar. The latest U.S. jobs report also calmed investor fears of an earlier-than-expected interest rate hike. Gold futures were up 0.24% to $1,787.55 by 10:39 PM ET (2:39 AM GMT). The dollar, which usually moves inversely...
Reuters

JGB yields dip as U.S. payrolls reduce bets on Fed's tapering

TOKYO, July 5 (Reuters) - Yields on Japanese government bonds dipped on Monday after U.S. jobs data last week showed strong employment growth but limited wage inflation pressure, reducing expectations of early tapering in the Federal Reserve’s stimulus. The 10-year JGB yield fell 0.5 basis point to 0.035%, while the...
Reuters

Euro zone yields edge up but investors cautious over Delta variant

LONDON, July 5 (Reuters) - Euro zone government bond yields nudged higher on Monday but analysts expect the recent downward trajectory to resume after last week’s U.S. payrolls data failed to tempt investors away from the safety of fixed income. The German 10-year Bund yield dropped 8 basis points last...
froggyweb.com

U.S. dollar net shorts fall to lowest in two months -CFTC, Reuters data

NEW YORK (Reuters) – U.S. dollar net shorts fell to their lowest level since late April, according to calculations by Reuters and Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday. The value of the net short dollar position dropped to $10.44 billion in the week ended June 29, from net...
FXStreet.com

Week ahead: RBA meeting and Fed minutes to spice things up

It’s a relatively quiet summer week for global markets. The only central bank meeting will be in Australia, where the Reserve Bank could take the first step towards exiting cheap money. In America, the minutes of the latest FOMC meeting will shed some light on when the Fed might take its own foot off the accelerator. Overall, the theme of monetary policy divergence will likely dominate the FX arena moving forward.
Reuters

Fed, ECB minutes and all eyes on China inflation

July 2 (Reuters) - Minutes of the June meetings of the U.S. Fed and the ECB, plus the latest inflation data from China - here's a rapid tour of next week's top economic events and themes to be covered by Reuters bureaus. UNITED STATES. The week after the U.S. payrolls...
etftrends.com

Top Fed Official Compares Digital Currency ‘Fad’ to Parachute Pants

Fed Vice Chairman for Supervision Randal Quarles spoke independently Monday to bankers in Utah, warning of the perceived dangers of digital currencies. After comparing digital currency to the fad of parachute pants in his speech, he argued that a digital currency regulated by the Federal Reserve would put great strain on the existing financial system and the strength of the US dollar, both now and going forward.
Business Insider

DAX Rises Led By Cyclicals

(RTTNews) - German stocks advanced on Tuesday as cyclicals gained ground on optimism around a steady economic recovery. A weaker euro also offered some support. The U.S. dollar rose against a basket of currencies as hawkish remarks from the U.S. Federal Reserve policy makers supported prospects of a tightening of monetary policy sooner rather later.
US News and World Report

Fed Officials Express Skepticism About a U.S. Central Bank Digital Currency

(Reuters) -Two Federal Reserve officials on Monday expressed strong skepticism about the need for the central bank to issue a digital currency, saying that many dollar transactions are already virtual and some of the potential benefits of an official digital currency may be accomplished through other means. The remarks, made...
Reuters

Quarles says proposals for Fed digital currency must clear high bar

June 28 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar’s status as the global reserve currency is unlikely to be threatened by a foreign central bank digital currency (CBDC) and any proposals to create a digital dollar issued by the Federal Reserve must be subject to careful scrutiny, Fed Vice Chair for Supervision Randal Quarles said on Monday.