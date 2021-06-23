Cancel
44 Lloyds Bank and Halifax branches to close

By Independent TV
The Independent
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLloyds Banking Group has faced anger after announcing the closure of 44 branches across England and Wales. Unite said the decision was a “bitter blow” to staff and customers and accused the bank of “walking away” from local communities. Lloyds said 29 Lloyds Bank and 15 Halifax branches would close,...

www.independent.co.uk
