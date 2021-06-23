KC Chiefs: Mecole Hardman is saying all the right things this offseason

There are few positions on the roster for the K.C. Chiefs in which the team is clearly going to let competition take care of the work. Wide receiver is one of them. When it comes to the wideout position, the Chiefs seem content to roll with Tyreek Hill atop the pecking order and then to allow a number of hopeful candidates to step up thereafter. Mecole Hardman is one such holdover, and so far, he’s saying all the right things about making the leap up the depth chart in K.C.