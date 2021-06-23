Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

The Six Wives of Henry VIII to Tour Australia and New Zealand in Six the Musical In Near Future

otakustudy.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSix the Musical was another example of an Australian performing arts tour being impacted by COVID-19. But with things getting back to normal across both Australia and New Zealand, the show’s producers have confirmed that a new tour shall be commencing in the near future. Announced during a dedicated live stream on the musical’s official Facebook page, audiences in Brisbane, Sydney, Canberra, Adelaide, Melbourne and New Zealand should all look forward to having the six wives of Henry VIII stop by their state in the coming months.

www.otakustudy.com
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Adelaide#Australian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
Place
Melbourne
News Break
World
Country
New Zealand
News Break
Facebook
Place
Sydney
Related
WorldPosted by
Reuters

COVID-19 alert issued for Australia-New Zealand flights

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Passengers on two flights between Australia and New Zealand have been ordered to immediately isolate and undergo COVID-19 testing after authorities traced a traveller who tested positive in Sydney after visiting Wellington. The case, which adds to a growing coronavirus outbreak in Sydney, prompted New Zealand authorities...
TravelCNBC

New Zealand to partially restart 'travel bubble' with Australia

The New Zealand government said it will resume quarantine-free travel with parts of Australia next week as it lifted Covid-19 curbs in its capital, Wellington on Tuesday. New Zealand halted its "travel bubble" with Australia on Saturday as an outbreak of the highly contagious Delta variant took root in Sydney and several other Australian cities.
TravelPosted by
The Hill

New Zealand pauses travel arrangement with Australia over COVID-19 spike

New Zealand announced on Saturday that quarantine-free travel with Australia would be paused for three days. Citing “multiple” cases and outbreaks in Australia, the government announced that the country would take protective measures beginning Saturday night local time until 11:59 p.m. local time on Tuesday. “This short pause will give...
WorldHISTORY.com

When Henry VIII Wrestled the King of France—and Lost

If there’s one image of Henry VIII that lives on in the popular imagination it’s of a portly ruler with a bushy red beard, covered in furs and jewels and chowing down on a king-size turkey leg. (If we remember anything else about him, it’s probably that he had six wives and ordered two of their heads chopped off.)
Theater & Danceskiddle.com

Six The Musical (lyric Theatre)

DIVORCED, BEHEADED and now LIVE AT THE LYRIC! For a strictly limited season, SIX, the most uplifting piece of new British musical theatre, (Th... For a strictly limited season, SIX, ‘the most uplifting piece of new British musical theatre,’ (The Evening Standard) is going to lose ur head at London’s Lyric Theatre!
RugbyThe Guardian

Australia needs New Zealand in rugby union’s battle to stay relevant

Only days after the Super Rugby Trans-Tasman final between the Blues and the Highlanders in Auckland, the future of the southern hemisphere’s elite provincial rugby competition remains uncertain. As focus shifts to the Test arena and the Wallabies’ upcoming series against France, Australia and New Zealand have only a few...
CelebritiesAnime News Network

TV Actress, Voice Actress Philece Sampler Passes Away

Actor Nelson Aspen reported on Friday that television actress and voice actress Philece Sampler passed away due to a heart attack. She was 67. In anime, Sampler is best known for voicing Mimi Tachikawa in almost every Digimon production from the first Digimon Adventure television anime in 1999 to the Digimon Adventure tri. films from 2015 to 2018. She also played Cody Hida and Koromon in several Digimon projects.
AustraliaBusiness Insider

MolecuLight Signs LMT Surgical as New Distributor for Australia and New Zealand

LMT's Comprehensive Sales and Support Network to Meet Significant Demand. for the MolecuLight i:X® in the Wound Care Community. TORONTO and QUEENSLAND, Australia, June 22, 2021 /CNW/ - MolecuLight Inc., the leader in point-of-care fluorescence imaging for detection of wounds containing elevated bacterial loads, announces it has signed LMT Surgical as its new Distributor in Australia and New Zealand. LMT, a leading provider of products and services to the medical market, will bring its comprehensive commercial capabilities to help meet the significant demand for the MolecuLight i:X to the wound care community in Australia and New Zealand.
TV Seriescelebratingthesoaps.com

The Young And The Restless (Y&R) Spoilers: Kyle and Summer Reunite In Italy? – Michael Mealor And Hunter King’s Stunning Y&R Exits

The Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers document that Summer Newman’s (Hunter King) unfathomable decision to leave Genoa City, Wisconsin, without telling Kyle Abbott (Michael Mealor) the truth is primed to be righted. The stunning, double departures of King and Mealor set up a scenario where Kyle can learn the truth and reunite with the love of his life in Milan, Italy.
U.K.BBC

Henry VIII: Uncovering the Mary Rose's ethnically diverse crew

Archaeologists have been revealing the ethnic diversity of the crew on the Mary Rose using remains from the warship. The ship sank in 1545, but the wreck, 19,000 artefacts and the remains of 179 crew members were recovered in 1982. Cardiff University has been analysing the bones to find out...
Businessnddist.com

PIP Acquires Australia & New Zealand PPE Supplier

On Wednesday, Protective Industrial Products announced that it has acquired Paramount Safety Products, a manufacturer of safety products to distribution in the Oceania Region — primarily in Australia and New Zealand. It marks the first acquisition for hand protection and PPE supplier PIP since it was privately acquired by Odyssey...
CelebritiesVogue

Model Lorraine Pascale Married The Man Of Her Dreams Wearing Vivienne Westwood

Dennis and I met in the gym in 2018. He commented on my parking. Anyone who knows me knows that I love cars, so complimenting my parking was a good first step towards winning my heart! He proposed on 5 July last year, not long after restaurants reopened. He booked what I thought was a lunch to celebrate his birthday, but then surprised me by proposing.
Marketingmartechseries.com

SightCall Accelerates Growth in Australia-New Zealand, Opens New Office

SightCall, a global leader of augmented reality (AR)-powered visual assistance, announced an expansion of its worldwide footprint through the opening of a new office in Australia. Leveraging existing service and sales operations in APAC, it will provide a new local point of contact for customers in Australia and New Zealand.
Video GamesNintendo Life

New Great Ace Attorney Story Trailer Is Nearly Six Minutes Of Spoilery Goodness

It's going to be a while before we can tell you our thoughts on The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles, which comes out after a six-year wait on the 27th of July. But, thanks to this six-minute gameplay trailer, we can say that we're incredibly excited to meet Ryunosuke Naruhodo, Phoenix Wright's nervous ancestor, who objects to contradictions by saying "Yes!", and his pal Herlock Sholmes, who is named Herlock Sholmes.
Comicsotakustudy.com

Available from Madman Entertainment in September 2021

Format: Blu-ray Audio: English and Japanese. The land of Uruk, governed by the wise King Gilgamesh after he returned from his quest for immortality, was grand and prosperous until three goddesses and countless Demonic Beasts appeared. These enemies have brought Uruk to the brink of destruction. With a Rayshift—a method of traveling across both time and space—Fujimaru and Mash journey to the land of Uruk, where they encounter the fortress city of Uruk and the Absolute Demonic Front, where a terrible battle against the fearsome onslaught of the Demonic Beasts rages. There, the citizens of Uruk, who live their lives to the fullest despite facing an existential threat, continue to fight for their future. Deities and Demonic Beasts attack with terrifying force, and mankind pushes back with all its might… This is the era where humans and gods are destined to part ways.
LifestyleApartment Therapy

7 Best Fireworks You Can Stream From Home

It’s (almost) July 4th, which would usually mean a day spent making the round of outdoor BBQs, parties, and ending the night with a drink in hand as a jaw-dropping firework display lights up the sky above you. Unfortunately, even with vaccines becoming more widespread, things might still be a little different this year.
Musicstereoboard.com

The Ghost Inside at London O2 Academy Brixton

Scroll down to see all ticket options and prices. See a full list of The Ghost Inside events here. Staying the night? Find a place to stay near London's O2 Academy Brixton for this Ghost Inside show. Book Your Stay Today!. The O2 Academy Brixton is a 4000+ capacity building...
Celebritiesdaytimeconfidential.com

Days of Our Lives Legend Philece Sampler Dead at 67

Former Days of Our Lives star Philece Sampler has died at age 67. Her longtime friend and fellow actor Nelson Aspen (ex-Albert, Search for Tomorrow) announced the sad news on his Instagram account. Aspen stated that the actress passed away just shy of her 68th birthday from a heart attack.