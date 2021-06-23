The Six Wives of Henry VIII to Tour Australia and New Zealand in Six the Musical In Near Future
Six the Musical was another example of an Australian performing arts tour being impacted by COVID-19. But with things getting back to normal across both Australia and New Zealand, the show’s producers have confirmed that a new tour shall be commencing in the near future. Announced during a dedicated live stream on the musical’s official Facebook page, audiences in Brisbane, Sydney, Canberra, Adelaide, Melbourne and New Zealand should all look forward to having the six wives of Henry VIII stop by their state in the coming months.www.otakustudy.com