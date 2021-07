The new £50 note featuring Alan Turing has been released into circulation by the Bank of England.The country's highest-value note joins the lower denominations in being printed on polymer, meaning all notes currently being printed by the bank are on plastic for the first time.Advanced security features give the new notes an edge over the old paper notes, which will be no longer be accepted from next September, as they are harder to counterfeit.The note is released to coincide with what would have been the birthday of the Second World War codebreaker and the bank has worked with Snapchat to...