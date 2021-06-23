Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Designers & Collections

Kate Middleton just wore a pair of £65 & Other Stories jeans – here’s where to buy them

By Sarah Young
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 11 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CXosh_0acqFtPp00

Since joining the royal family back in 2011, the Duchess of Cambridge has become quite the trendsetter.

So much so, that many of the pieces she’s spotted wearing during public outings often sell out within a matter of hours – it’s a phenomenon now known as the “Kate effect”.

If you want to snap up an item worn by the duchess, you need to act quick, especially when it comes to high street pieces. Case in point: Kate’s latest pair of jeans .

On Tuesday, the royal appeared to agree with the world of TikTok that skinny jeans are over, as she traded in her usual slim-fit pair for a straight, cropped style. Even better, the jeans are still in stock and just so happen to be from one of her favourite high street brands : & Other Stories .

Proving she’s the queen of high-low dressing, Kate visited the Natural History Museum on Tuesday wearing the brand’s favourite cut jeans with a white ribbed top, her go-to pair of Veja trainers and a high-end salmon pink blazer by Chloé.

Read more:

We predict a shopping frenzy over the £65 pair of jeans, so if you want to get your hands on them, we suggest you add them to your basket pronto. Luckily, we’ve done the hard work for you, and tracked down her entire outfit.

You can trust our independent round-ups. We may earn commission from some of the retailers, but we never allow this to influence selections, which are formed from real-world testing and expert advice. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent .

& Other Stories favourite cut cropped jeans: £65, Stories.com

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zPtlF_0acqFtPp00

While Kate has long been a fan of dark skinny jeans, the royal opted for a straight-leg pair for her latest look, and we’re here for it.

Designed with a classic fit, the jeans have a high waist and a slim, cropped leg, which makes them great for wearing with a variety of shoes, from trainers, like Kate, to sandals and even heels. They’re also crafted from organic cotton and all the details – including the buttons, zippers and threads – have been sustainably sourced.

If you love the cut but aren’t sure about Kate’s choice of colour, the good news is that these jeans come in seven different shades, from acid blue to black and ecru .

Buy now

Chloe cargo pocket wool blazer: Was £1,795, now £1,077, Mytheresa.com

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hVJY9_0acqFtPp00

Kate paired her high street jeans with this designer blazer from Chloé. Made from finely woven wool, the salmon pink, single-breasted design looks super sophisticated but has a casual edge thanks to utilitarian details such as shoulder epaulettes, notched lapels, an elasticated waist and oversized cargo pockets. Unfortunately, this particular style is sold out everywhere, but you can still add it to your wishlist.

Add to wishlist

Single breasted belted blazer: Was £60, now £33, Laredoute.co.uk

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37U7gW_0acqFtPp00

We’ve also found a similar jacket to Chloe’s designer one, however, that’s not only still in stock but also a fraction of the price. This single-breasted blazer looks really similar to the duchess’s version and, even better, it’s currently on sale with 45 per cent off. Designed with a straight fit, it can be cinched in at the waist using the detachable belt, or worn open for a more relaxed look. It also has two flag pockets on the front and a tailored collar.

Buy now

Veja esplar leather trainers: £110, Flannels.com

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02nXss_0acqFtPp00

Following in the footsteps of Meghan Markle, who was first spotted wearing a pair of the V10 trainers back in 2018 at the Invictus Games, Kate is also a huge fan of sustainable footwear brand Veja.

During her recent visit to the Natural History Museum, the royal wore the Veja esplar leather trainers, which have golden “V”. They’re crafted in Brazil from smooth leather with a lace-up front and a cushioned organic cotton-blend lining, and are set on an off-white outsole that’s made from bio-sourced Amazonian rubber blended with recycled materials such as rice waste.

Buy now

For more royal-inspired fashion, read our guide to Kate Middleton’s favourite high street brands

Community Policy
The Independent

The Independent

165K+
Followers
87K+
Post
81M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Holly Willoughby
Person
Meghan Markle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Skinny Jeans#Mom Jeans#British Royal Family#Tiktok#M S#Stories Com#Laredoute Co Uk#Veja Esplar#V10#Amazonian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Fashion
News Break
Royals
News Break
Designers & Collections
News Break
Apparel
Country
Brazil
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Designers & CollectionsTODAY.com

Kate Middleton's earrings are the It accessory of summer

Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY. If you’re looking for...
CelebritiesCosmopolitan

Kate Middleton brought a homemade gift to a royal visit and it's impressive

During yesterday's visit to the Natural History Museum with a group of schoolchildren, Kate Middleton, The Duchess of Cambridge, brought a rather special homemade gift along with her - and it's clear the students were enthralled. The visit was spent largely in the grounds of the museum and was a chance for The Duchess to learn more about how various communities will benefit from the Museum’s Urban Nature Project, set to launch later this year.
WorldHello Magazine

How Princess Beatrice will follow in Kate Middleton's footsteps as a mother - report

Princess Beatrice may be a few months away from giving birth, but she's planning ahead for her early days as a mum, according to newspaper reports. An article published by The Mail at the weekend claims that the pregnant Princess is taking a leaf out of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's book when it comes to her childcare arrangements.
Designers & CollectionsHarper's Bazaar

Kate Middleton Pairs a Salmon Chloé Blazer with Jeans and Sneakers for a Museum Visit

The Duchess of Cambridge opted for a casual-chic ensemble today at London's Natural History Museum. For her latest royal engagement, Duchess Kate wore a salmon-hued, cargo-inspired blazer by Chloé paired with straight leg denim jeans, a white top by Ralph Lauren, and matching leather sneakers courtesy of the sustainable Spanish brand, Veja. Kate accessorized the look with a dainty gold necklace by designer Daniella Draper and delicate gold hoop earrings.
Celebritiesohmymag.co.uk

Here's why Kate Middleton won't be at the 1 July inauguration

All eyes will be on them. On 1 July, Prince Harry will leave the United States to join his brother in England for the much-anticipated unveiling of a new statue of Princess Diana in the gardens of Kensington Palace. The date was not chosen at random: the appointment was fixed on the day when the Queen of hearts should have celebrated her 60th birthday. The event is symbolic, and so is the image.
Beauty & Fashiongoodhousekeeping.com

Kate Middleton's Favorite Rosehip Face Oil is On Sale for Prime Day

When it comes to royal looks we can emulate, most of us miss the boat on the sparkling tiaras and elegant sweeping evening gowns, but that's hardly kept Kate Middleton from flexing her style-influencing powers. From her sporty sneakers to the everyday jewelry she adores, fans have flocked to the Duchess of Cambridge's most beloved brands to bring a touch of royal sophistication to their own routines.
WorldObserver

How Kate Middleton Is Making Prince William’s Birthday Special This Year

Prince William is turning 39 years old today, and after a rough year amid the coronavirus pandemic, Prince Philip’s death and the Duke of Cambridge’s ongoing tension with his brother, Kate Middleton is making sure her husband has an extra special birthday. Prince William and Kate, who celebrated 10 years...
HealthThe Independent

Kate Middleton has thanked children’s hospices in the UK

The Duchess of Cambridge has praised the UK’s children’s hospices which do “remarkable” and “life-changing” work. Kate Middleton made the comments in a message to mark the beginning of Children’s Hospice Week, which runs from 21 June to 27 June. Kate is the patron of East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices and...
Celebritiesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Emma Stone’s lovely reunion with Kate Middleton and Prince William

From La La Land to London, Emma Stone does it move. While promoting his latest movie, Cruella, had a Zoom talk with Kate Middleton and the prince WilliamWhich was very appropriate given that Disney’s split takes place in 1970s London. Stone joined his co-star, Emma Thompson, to catch up with...
Beauty & Fashiontheknot.com

Kate Middleton Did Her Own Wedding Makeup–Here's How to Recreate the Look

We have included third party products to help you navigate and enjoy life’s biggest moments. Purchases made through links on this page may earn us a commission. Flushed, rosy cheeks is one wedding beauty trend we can't get enough of. Extra blush on your big day has been a popular look for years—largely due to Kate Middleton's wedding makeup. For her wedding to Prince William, the Duchess of Cambridge rocked pink cheeks paired with a gray smokey eye. The look was both classic and on-trend. Plus, it perfectly complemented her glamorous wedding hairstyle (which involved a tiara Queen Elizabeth II lent to Middleton) and her custom Sarah Burton wedding dress. Despite being totally different from Meghan Markle's no-makeup makeup look, we're still swooning over Middleton's fresh-faced glow. If you're hoping to wear a similar look on your wedding day, we rounded up everything you need to know about Kate Middleton's wedding makeup.
CelebritiesGossip Cop

Why Prince Charles, Kate Middleton, And Other Royals Plan To Skip Princess Diana’s Statue Unveiling

The unveiling of Princess Diana’s statue commemorating what would have been her 60th birthday will be taking place on Thursday, but several members of the British Royal Family have no plans to attend. Though Prince William and Prince Harry will be there, their wives will be absent. Prince Charles and his wife, Camilla Parker Bowles, are also expected to miss the event for a very good reason.