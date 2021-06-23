Cancel
Warren County, PA

NYSDEC Cautions Hunters About Chronic Wasting Disease Found in Deer in Warren County, PA

 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleArea deer hunters are being advised to keep an eye out for Chronic Wasting Disease in deer now that a positive case has been found in Warren County, Pennsylvania. New York State Department of Environmental Conservation Wildlife Biologist Jeremy Hurst said while New York State doesn’t have any positive cases, Pennsylvania first detected chronic wasting disease (CWD) in deer in 2012. Cases have since expanded there in both captive and wild deer.

