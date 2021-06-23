Many Options Available For Small Garden Spaces

John Holman Murray County Extension Educator Ag/4-h Youth Development. As backyards shrink and garden space becomes more limited finding room to grow vegetables becomes even more challenging This means gardeners must get creative as they look for ways to fit fruits and vegetables into the landscape. It is time to break away from the traditional rows of vegetables and experiment with new ways to grow food. Even if your entire garden is a window box, you can still grow many nutritious edibles.