New York Jets Flight Connections 6/23/21

By Thomas Christopher
ganggreennation.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGood morning, Gang Green Nation! I hope you’re all having a great start to the day. As we get closer to training camp, another big hole on the Jets roster lies at the cornerback position. Brian Poole, the team’s former slot receiver still remains a free agent. The entire position is filled with young, inexperienced players. Robert Saleh may be heralded as a defensive guru, but it’s still not ideal to go into training camp with such an unproven group. Re-signing Poole, or signing another solid veteran player could shore up the position which has given the team problems ever since Darrelle Revis left town. There’s a real chance one of these young players could step up, but it’s easier to play the numbers on proven players than those who have shown to be hit or miss in limited action. It’ll be interesting to see what the team decides to do as we get closer to training camp. With that, here are your links to the team today.

