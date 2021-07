When Rasmus Sandin was still available mid-way through the first round of the 2018 NHL draft, he wasn’t sure how things were going to play out. The Toronto Maple Leafs at #25 he knew would be interested, but little did he know they would make him sweat it out. General manager Kyle Dubas had a chance to select him initially but ended up moving down to #29 to acquire an additional third-round pick from the St Louis Blues. A few selections later, Sandin was still on the board, and the rest is history.