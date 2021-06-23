Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Entertainment

GB News Stands Up to UK Cancel Culture and Wins

By J.D. Tuccille
Posted by 
Reason.com
Reason.com
 11 days ago
Cover picture for the article

It's a familiar story by now: somebody says something, or even hints that they might say something, that self-appointed thought police find offensive. Those hypersensitive types, who often aren't even part of the speaker's audience, then set out to intimidate third parties into cutting off funding so that the targeted speakers face financial ruin for voicing their thoughts. But this time, an up-start British TV news channel appears to be turning the table on its tormenters, converting an attempted cancelation into a marketing triumph.

reason.com
Community Policy
Reason.com

Reason.com

Washington, DC
3K+
Followers
4K+
Post
889K+
Views
ABOUT

Reason.com is the leading libertarian magazine covering news, politics, science, culture, and more through articles, videos, and podcasts.

 http://reason.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tv News#News Channel#Marketing Campaign#Uk#Gb News Stands#British#The Sunday Times#Oxford#Fox News#Stop Funding Hate#Pro Brexit#Nivea#Telegraph#Gbnews
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
IKEA
News Break
Brexit
News Break
Economy
Country
U.K.
News Break
BBC
Related
U.K.Telegraph

Changing 'GB' licence plates to 'UK' a blow to motoring heritage, warns AA

The AA has become embroiled in a row with the Government over a new requirement for motorists to display the letters "UK" while driving abroad. From September, motorists can no longer display “GB” on number plates or stickers while driving outside the UK. It marks the second change this year...
EconomyTelegraph

Rachel Reeves: Labour will be on the side of British businesses

Sir Keir Starmer's Labour Party will be "on the side of British businesses", Rachel Reeves, the shadow chancellor, has pledged, as she unveiled plans to hand more public contracts to UK firms and suggested the party could cut business rates. In her first newspaper interview since being appointed in May,...
WorldTelegraph

ITN chief Deborah Turness fights her corner as GB News muscles in

Deborah Turness is trying to brazen it out. Barely 15 minutes have passed when she sends a freshly brewed cup of tea spilling down the arm of her powder pink jacket. Once napkins have been deployed – and there are no signs of burns – ITN’s chief executive settles. “I got away unscathed there,” she says, dabbing her sleeve as the conversation picks up.
TV & VideosTelegraph

GB News battles to counter slide in viewers

Andrew Neil’s upstart news channel GB News is battling to arrest a slide in viewers, with its audience halving since its high-profile launch just two weeks ago. GB News has attracted just over 1m viewers a day in recent days, according to industry figures. This compares to a peak of 2.2m on June 14, its first full day on the air.
PoliticsBBC

Lancashire scraps UK City of Culture 2025 bid

Lancashire has ditched its bid to become the UK City of Culture 2025 after the council withdrew its support. It was aiming to be the first county to clinch the coveted title. Lancashire County County (LCC) said it was a strong proposal but underwriting it by up to £22m was "too great a financial risk".
AustraliaThe Guardian

UK and Australia to collaborate on cultural exchange season

Forget Tim Tams, Vegemite and moderately cheaper Jacob’s Creek wine, the UK and Australia are to collaborate on the biggest cultural exchange programme there has ever been between the two countries. Early details of an ambitious UK-Australia season were announced on Thursday, with events taking place in both countries from...
Premier LeagueShareCast

News UK and BT fail to agree potential tie-up

The Rupert Murdoch-controlled media group, which publishes The Sun and The Times, was interested in a potential tie-up with BT Sport, as first reported by the Daily Telegraph. Lazard was appointed as advisor, but the discussions ended before a deal was secured. A News UK spokesperson confirmed: "News UK held...
PoliticsThe Guardian

Is GB News a threat to democracy? That’s the million-dollar oesion

Last week, as a disciple of the religion of wokeness, I was busy boycotting products advertised on Andrew Sphagnum Moss Neil’s new anti-woke GB News channel, which has been difficult as many of them are goods and services I don’t use. Consequently, I spent Monday in the park under a willow tree trying determinedly to develop a taste for Kopparberg cider, so I could email the company later announcing I was no longer going to drink it. But, as I woke up in a puddle of my own urine on Tuesday morning, I learned that the fruity alcohol provider was the first of many firms to announce withdrawal from GB News’s slots. My liver had suffered needlessly, but I felt pretty good about myself because of the sacrifice I had considered making, but then hadn’t needed to anyway.
TV & VideosAdvanced Television

Andrew Neil “taking break” from GB News

Andrew Neil is set to take some time off from GB news less than two weeks after the channel was launched. Speaking during his regular 8pm slot on June 24th, Neil admitted it had been a “rocky start” for the channel after a number of high-profile brands pulled their advertising, as well as countless on-air blunders and technical mishaps.
HealthPosted by
Reason.com

Boris Johnson's Britain Leans Into Nanny State Food Policies

Last week, British authorities announced they would ban internet and television advertisements for so-called "junk food" before 9 p.m., beginning in 2023. The ban targets many foods that are high in salt, fat, or sugar, including chocolate, ice cream, soda, breakfast cereals, and pizza. The government of Prime Minister Boris...
EducationTelegraph

Archbishop of York backs Telegraph campaign to end school bubbles

The Archbishop of York has called for the end of school bubbles and said children must be the priority in the next phase of the pandemic. The Most Rev Stephen Cottrell, the second most senior Anglican in the country, said the pandemic had been "particularly traumatic" for children and urged the Government to put them at the heart of the UK's recovery.
CelebritiesBBC

Anne Robinson on Countdown and cancel culture

Anne Robinson might be the first female presenter of Countdown, but it's probably best you don't draw that to her attention. "When Channel 4 said to me 'you'll be the first woman', I groaned, because I was rather hoping we'd got past the stage of being completely astonished that a woman can do the same job as a man," she says ahead of her debut. "Maybe we haven't. You might as well say I'm the first presenter of Countdown who's got O-negative blood."
TV & Videosthefocus.news

What is the meaning of oesion? GB News segment confuses viewers

What is the meaning of oesion? GB News viewers are asking the question after the word appeared in Dan Wootton’s segment on Tuesday. GB News is a British television news channel that launched on 13 June 2021. It airs on Freeview, Freesat, Sky, YouView and Virgin Media. The network, which...
Celebritiescelebratingthesoaps.com

Royal Family News: Charles Spencer Spills the Dirt On Prince William And Prince Harry

British royal family news shows that the Princess Diana’s statue memorial was unveiled to the public on July 1 in Kensington Gardens. It would have been her 60th birthday if the former royal had lived beyond the age of 36. She died from the injuries she incurred in a Paris car crash and the fallen but still popular ex royal was immediately dubbed, The People’s Princess.
celebratingthesoaps.com

Royal Family News: Will Prince Harry And Meghan’s Daughter Lilibet Be Baptized?

British royal family news teases that Queen Elizabeth holds in her hand an aspect potentially significant to Prince Harry and Meghan’s daughter, Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor. The child was born on June 4 at the Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital in California. After dropping their Megxit stink bomb, the Sussexes are no...