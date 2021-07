U.S. employers added 850,000 jobs in June, as private sector hiring finally picks up, but the unemployment rate drifted higher to 5.9%, up from 5.8% in May. Job gains were better than expected, following two consecutive months of fewer job gains than anticipated, and may be a sign that more Americans are ready to return to the workforce as vaccination rates rise and the economy reopens. Around 70% of jobs lost during the pandemic have returned so far, but that is still 6.8 million jobs short of pre-pandemic levels.