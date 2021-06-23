Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

The adaptive landscape of a metallo-enzyme is shaped by environment-dependent epistasis

By Dave W. Anderson, Florian Baier, Gloria Yang, Nobuhiko Tokuriki
Nature.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEnzymes can evolve new catalytic activity when environmental changes present them with novel substrates. Despite this seemingly straightforward relationship, factors other than the direct catalytic target can also impact adaptation. Here, we characterize the catalytic activity of a recently evolved bacterial methyl-parathion hydrolase for all possible combinations of the five functionally relevant mutations under eight different laboratory conditions (in which an alternative divalent metal is supplemented). The resultant adaptive landscapes across this historical evolutionary transition vary in terms of both the number of “fitness peaks” as well as the genotype(s) at which they are found as a result of genotype-by-environment interactions and environment-dependent epistasis. This suggests that adaptive landscapes may be fluid and molecular adaptation is highly contingent not only on obvious factors (such as catalytic targets), but also on less obvious secondary environmental factors that can direct it towards distinct outcomes.

www.nature.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Metallo#Pesticides#Research Design#Nature Research#Another1#Darwinian#Dhch#Fig#Mph
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Science
News Break
Google
Related
WildlifeNature.com

Characterization of key enzymes involved in triacylglycerol biosynthesis in mycobacteria

Phosphatidic acid phosphatase (PAP) catalyzes the dephosphorylation of phosphatidic acid (PA) yielding diacylglycerol (DAG), the lipid precursor for triacylglycerol (TAG) biosynthesis. PAP activity has a key role in the regulation of PA flux towards TAG or glycerophospholipid synthesis. In this work we have characterized two Mycobacterium smegmatis genes encoding for functional PAP proteins. Disruption of both genes provoked a sharp reduction in de novo TAG biosynthesis in early growth phase cultures under stress conditions. In vivo labeling experiments demonstrated that TAG biosynthesis was restored in the ∆PAP mutant when bacteria reached exponential growth phase, with a concomitant reduction of phospholipid synthesis. In addition, comparative lipidomic analysis showed that the ∆PAP strain had increased levels of odd chain fatty acids esterified into TAGs, suggesting that the absence of PAP activity triggered other rearrangements of lipid metabolism, like phospholipid recycling, in order to maintain the wild type levels of TAG. Finally, the lipid changes observed in the ∆PAP mutant led to defective biofilm formation. Understanding the interaction between TAG synthesis and the lipid composition of mycobacterial cell envelope is a key step to better understand how lipid homeostasis is regulated during Mycobacterium tuberculosis infection.
AgricultureNature.com

A nonS-locus F-box gene breaks self-incompatibility in diploid potatoes

Potato is the third most important staple food crop. To address challenges associated with global food security, a hybrid potato breeding system, aimed at converting potato from a tuber-propagated tetraploid crop into a seed-propagated diploid crop through crossing inbred lines, is under development. However, given that most diploid potatoes are self-incompatible, this represents a major obstacle which needs to be addressed in order to develop inbred lines. Here, we report on a self-compatible diploid potato, RH89-039-16 (RH), which can efficiently induce a mating transition from self-incompatibility to self-compatibility, when crossed to self-incompatible lines. We identify the S-locusinhibitor (Sli) gene in RH, capable of interacting with multiple allelic variants of the pistil-specific S-ribonucleases (S-RNases). Further, Sli gene functions like a general S-RNase inhibitor, to impart SC to RH and other self-incompatible potatoes. Discovery of Sli now offers a path forward for the diploid hybrid breeding program.
SciencePhys.org

DNAzymes could outperform protein enzymes for genetic engineering

Move over, gene-editing proteins—there's a smaller, cheaper, more specific genetic engineering tool on the block: DNAzymes—small DNA molecules that can function like protein enzymes. Researchers at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign have developed a technique that, for the first time, allows DNAzymes to target and cut double-stranded DNA, overcoming a...
SciencePosted by
Interesting Engineering

Birds See Magnetic Fields Thanks to a "Quantum Compass"

Have you ever wondered how birds find their way during seasonal migration?. They can do this year after year because they have the ability to detect Earth's magnetic field. With a new study, scientists have gotten a step closer to identifying how birds do that exactly, and believe it or not, it involves quantum mechanics doing its magic right in their beady eyes, according to a press release.
ScienceGenetic Engineering News

Optimized Tube Plate for Enzyme Studies

The RAPID Tube Plate 600 is an enzyme assay product is manufactured from ultra-pure polypropylene that does not contain any enzyme inhibitors to prevent degradation. The company claims the TP-600 is guaranteed to be Human DNA, DNase, and RNase-free. In addition, the TP-600 is designed to provide superior thermal distribution between and in individual tube plate wells. The TP-600 has an operating range of -80°C to 130°C, and ANSI / SLAS compliant footprint, and a 600 µL capacity.
ScienceNature.com

Synergistic interplay of ABA and BR signal in regulating plant growth and adaptation

Complex antagonistic interactions between abscisic acid (ABA) and brassinosteroid (BR) signalling pathways have been widely documented. However, whether or how ABA interacts synergistically with BR in plants remains to be elucidated. Here, we report that low, but not high, concentration of ABA increases lamina joint inclination of rice seedling, which requires functional BR biosynthesis and signalling. Transcriptome analyses confirm that about 60% of low-concentration ABA early response genes can be regulated by BR in the same directions. ABA activates BR signal in a fast, limited and short-term manner and the BR-biosynthesis regulatory gene, OsGSR1, plays a key role during this process, whose expression is induced slightly by ABA through transcriptional factor ABI3. Moreover, the early short-term BR signal activation is also important for ABA-mediated salt stress tolerance. Intriguingly, the process and effect of short-term BR signal activation were covered by high concentration of ABA, implying adaptive mechanisms existed in plants to cope with varying degrees of stress.
ComputersNature.com

Observation of exceptional point in a PT broken non-Hermitian system simulated using a quantum circuit

Exceptional points (EPs), the degeneracy points of non-Hermitian systems, have recently attracted great attention because of their potential of enhancing the sensitivity of quantum sensors. Unlike the usual degeneracies in Hermitian systems, at EPs, both the eigenenergies and eigenvectors coalesce. Although EPs have been widely explored, the range of EPs studied is largely limited by the underlying systems, for instance, higher-order EPs are hard to achieve. Here we propose an extendable method to simulate non-Hermitian systems and study EPs with quantum circuits. The system is inherently parity-time (PT) broken due to the non-symmetric controlling effects of the circuit. Inspired by the quantum Zeno effect, the circuit structure guarantees the success rate of the post-selection. A sample circuit is implemented in a quantum programming framework, and the phase transition at EP is demonstrated. Considering the scalable and flexible nature of quantum circuits, our model is capable of simulating large-scale systems with higher-order EPs.
ScienceNature.com

Iron in adipocytes — a role in gut–adipose crosstalk

Iron levels are known to be associated with type 2 diabetes mellitus (T2DM), with high levels of iron leading to an increased risk of T2DM and iron levels in adipocytes seemingly being involved. However, the mechanisms underlying the role of iron in the pathogenesis of T2DM and its function in adipose tissue have been unclear. New work by Philipp Scherer and colleagues answers some of these questions.
ScienceNature.com

Cell migration guided by long-lived spatial memory

Living cells actively migrate in their environment to perform key biological functions—from unicellular organisms looking for food to single cells such as fibroblasts, leukocytes or cancer cells that can shape, patrol or invade tissues. Cell migration results from complex intracellular processes that enable cell self-propulsion, and has been shown to also integrate various chemical or physical extracellular signals. While it is established that cells can modify their environment by depositing biochemical signals or mechanically remodelling the extracellular matrix, the impact of such self-induced environmental perturbations on cell trajectories at various scales remains unexplored. Here, we show that cells can retrieve their path: by confining motile cells on 1D and 2D micropatterned surfaces, we demonstrate that they leave long-lived physicochemical footprints along their way, which determine their future path. On this basis, we argue that cell trajectories belong to the general class of self-interacting random walks, and show that self-interactions can rule large scale exploration by inducing long-lived ageing, subdiffusion and anomalous first-passage statistics. Altogether, our joint experimental and theoretical approach points to a generic coupling between motile cells and their environment, which endows cells with a spatial memory of their path and can dramatically change their space exploration.
ScienceNature.com

Purkinje cell axonal swellings enhance action potential fidelity and cerebellar function

Axonal plasticity allows neurons to control their output, which critically determines the flow of information in the brain. Axon diameter can be regulated by activity, yet how morphological changes in an axon impact its function remains poorly understood. Axonal swellings have been found on Purkinje cell axons in the cerebellum both in healthy development and in neurodegenerative diseases, and computational models predicts that axonal swellings impair axonal function. Here we report that in young Purkinje cells, axons with swellings propagated action potentials with higher fidelity than those without, and that axonal swellings form when axonal failures are high. Furthermore, we observed that healthy young adult mice with more axonal swellings learn better on cerebellar-related tasks than mice with fewer swellings. Our findings suggest that axonal swellings underlie a form of axonal plasticity that optimizes the fidelity of action potential propagation in axons, resulting in enhanced learning.
ScienceNature.com

Ultralow-threshold laser using super-bound states in the continuum

Wavelength-scale lasers provide promising applications through low power consumption requiring for optical cavities with increased quality factors. Cavity radiative losses can be suppressed strongly in the regime of optical bound states in the continuum; however, a finite size of the resonator limits the performance of bound states in the continuum as cavity modes for active nanophotonic devices. Here, we employ the concept of a supercavity mode created by merging symmetry-protected and accidental bound states in the continuum in the momentum space, and realize an efficient laser based on a finite-size cavity with a small footprint. We trace the evolution of lasing properties before and after the merging point by varying the lattice spacing, and we reveal this laser demonstrates the significantly reduced threshold, substantially increased quality factor, and shrunken far-field images. Our results provide a route for nanolasers with reduced out-of-plane losses in finite-size active nanodevices and improved lasing characteristics.
Diseases & TreatmentsNature.com

EBMT/ESID inborn errors working party guidelines for hematopoietic stem cell transplantation for inborn errors of immunity

On behalf of the Inborn Errors Working Party of the European Society for Blood and Marrow Transplantation and the European Society for Immune Deficiencies, and European Reference Network on Rare Primary Immunodeficiency Autoinflammatory Autoimmune diseases (RITA) Introduction. Inborn errors of immunity (IEI) are a group of rare heterogeneous diseases. Currently,...
ScienceNature.com

High-content single-cell combinatorial indexing

Single-cell combinatorial indexing (sci) with transposase-based library construction increases the throughput of single-cell genomics assays but produces sparse coverage in terms of usable reads per cell. We develop symmetrical strand sci (‘s3’), a uracil-based adapter switching approach that improves the rate of conversion of source DNA into viable sequencing library fragments following tagmentation. We apply this chemistry to assay chromatin accessibility (s3-assay for transposase-accessible chromatin, s3-ATAC) in human cortical and mouse whole-brain tissues, with mouse datasets demonstrating a six- to 13-fold improvement in usable reads per cell compared with other available methods. Application of s3 to single-cell whole-genome sequencing (s3-WGS) and to whole-genome plus chromatin conformation (s3-GCC) yields 148- and 14.8-fold improvements, respectively, in usable reads per cell compared with sci-DNA-sequencing and sci-HiC. We show that s3-WGS and s3-GCC resolve subclonal genomic alterations in patient-derived pancreatic cancer cell lines. We expect that the s3 platform will be compatible with other transposase-based techniques, including sci-MET or CUT&Tag.
ScienceNature.com

An immunoinformatics approach to design a multi-epitope vaccine against Mycobacterium tuberculosis exploiting secreted exosome proteins

Tuberculosis is one the oldest known affliction of mankind caused by the pathogen Mycobacterium tuberculosis. Till date, there is no absolute single treatment available to deal with the pathogen, which has acquired a great potential to develop drug resistance rapidly. BCG is the only anti-tuberculosis vaccine available till date which displays limited global efficacy due to genetic variation and concurrent pathogen infections. Extracellular vesicles or exosomes vesicle (EVs) lie at the frontier cellular talk between pathogen and the host, and therefore play a significant role in establishing pathogenesis. In the present study, an in-silico approach has been adopted to construct a multi-epitope vaccine from selected immunogenic EVs proteins to elicit a cellular as well as a humoral immune response. Our designed vaccine has wide population coverage and can effectively compensate for the genetic variation among different populations. For maximum efficacy and minimum adverse effects possibilities the antigenic, non-allergenic and non-toxic B-cell, HTL and CTL epitopes from experimentally proven EVs proteins were selected for the vaccine construct. TLR4 agonist RpfE served as an adjuvant for the vaccine construct. The vaccine construct structure was modelled, refined and docked on TLR4 immune receptor. The designed vaccine construct displayed safe usage and exhibits a high probability to elicit the critical immune regulators, like B cells, T-cells and memory cells as displayed by the in-silico immunization assays. Therefore, it can be further corroborated using in vitro and in vivo assays to fulfil the global need for a more efficacious anti-tuberculosis vaccine.
ScienceNature.com

Strategic approach of multifaceted antibacterial mechanism of limonene traced in Escherichia coli

Antibacterial potential of Limonene against Multi Drug Resistant (MDR) pathogens was studied and mechanism explored. Microscopic techniques viz. Fluorescent Microscopy (FM), Scanning Electron Microscopy (SEM), and Transmission Electron Microscopy (TEM) indicated membrane disruption, cellular leakage and cell death of Escherichia coli (E. coli) cells when treated with limonene. Leakage of intracellular proteins, lipids and nucleic acid confirmed membrane damage and disruption of cell permeability barrier. Further, release of intracellular ATP, also suggested disruption of membrane barrier. Interaction of limonene with DNA revealed its capability in unwinding of plasmid, which could eventually inhibit DNA transcription and translation. Differential expression of various proteins and enzymes involved in transport, respiration, metabolism, chemotaxis, protein synthesis confirmed the mechanistic role of limonene on their functions. Limonene thus can be a potential candidate in drug development.
ChemistryScience Now

Crystal structure of a key enzyme for anaerobic ethane activation

You are currently viewing the abstract. Ethane, the second most abundant hydrocarbon gas in the seafloor, is efficiently oxidized by anaerobic archaea in syntrophy with sulfate-reducing bacteria. Here, we report the 0.99-angstrom-resolution structure of the proposed ethane-activating enzyme and describe the specific traits that distinguish it from methane-generating and -consuming methyl-coenzyme M reductases. The widened catalytic chamber, harboring a dimethylated nickel-containing F430 cofactor, would adapt the chemistry of methyl-coenzyme M reductases for a two-carbon substrate. A sulfur from methionine replaces the oxygen from a canonical glutamine as the nickel lower-axial ligand, a feature conserved in thermophilic ethanotrophs. Specific loop extensions, a four-helix bundle dilatation, and posttranslational methylations result in the formation of a 33-angstrom-long hydrophobic tunnel, which guides the ethane to the buried active site as confirmed with xenon pressurization experiments.
ScienceNature.com

Random forest classification for predicting lifespan-extending chemical compounds

Ageing is a major risk factor for many conditions including cancer, cardiovascular and neurodegenerative diseases. Pharmaceutical interventions that slow down ageing and delay the onset of age-related diseases are a growing research area. The aim of this study was to build a machine learning model based on the data of the DrugAge database to predict whether a chemical compound will extend the lifespan of Caenorhabditis elegans. Five predictive models were built using the random forest algorithm with molecular fingerprints and/or molecular descriptors as features. The best performing classifier, built using molecular descriptors, achieved an area under the curve score (AUC) of 0.815 for classifying the compounds in the test set. The features of the model were ranked using the Gini importance measure of the random forest algorithm. The top 30 features included descriptors related to atom and bond counts, topological and partial charge properties. The model was applied to predict the class of compounds in an external database, consisting of 1738 small-molecules. The chemical compounds of the screening database with a predictive probability of ≥ 0.80 for increasing the lifespan of Caenorhabditis elegans were broadly separated into (1) flavonoids, (2) fatty acids and conjugates, and (3) organooxygen compounds.
WildlifeScience Daily

Belowground microbial solutions to aboveground plant problems

Land plants -- plants that live primarily in terrestrial habitats and form vegetation on earth -- are anchored to the ground through their roots, and their performance depends on both the belowground soil conditions and the aboveground climate. Plants utilize sunlight to grow through the process of photosynthesis where light energy is converted to chemical energy in chloroplasts, the powerhouses of plant cells. Therefore, the amount and quality of light perceived by chloroplasts through light absorbing pigments, such as chlorophyll, is a defining factor in plant growth and health. A substantial amount of the chemical compounds produced during the conversion of light energy to chemical energy, termed photoassimilates (mainly sugars), is translocated to the plant root compartment and invested in the surrounding soil to sustain microbial growth. Consequently, roots harbour complex microbial communities of bacteria and filamentous eukaryotes (i.e., fungi and oomycetes), and the composition of these communities profoundly influences plant performance. However, the extent to which plants can take advantage of belowground microbes to orchestrate aboveground stress responses remains largely unexplored. Now, in a new study published in Nature Plants, Stéphane Hacquard and his colleagues from the Department of Plant-Microbe Interactions at the MPIPZ in Cologne, Germany, shed light on these aboveground-belowground connections.
PhysicsNature.com

On the forbidden graphene’s ZO (out-of-plane optic) phononic band-analog vibrational modes in fullerenes

The study of nanostructures’ vibrational properties is at the core of nanoscience research. They are known to represent a fingerprint of the system as well as to hint the underlying nature of chemical bonds. In this work, we focus on addressing how the vibrational density of states (VDOS) of the carbon fullerene family (Cn: n = 20 → 720 atoms) evolves from the molecular to the bulk material (graphene) behavior using density functional theory. We find that the fullerene’s VDOS smoothly converges to the graphene characteristic line-shape, with the only noticeable discrepancy in the frequency range of the out-of-plane optic (ZO) phonon band. From a comparison of both systems we obtain as main results that: (1) The pentagonal faces in the fullerenes impede the existence of the analog of the high frequency graphene’s ZO phonons, (2) which in the context of phonons could be interpreted as a compression (by 43%) of the ZO phonon band by decreasing its maximum allowed radial-optic vibration frequency. And 3) as a result, the deviation of fullerene’s VDOS relative to graphene may hold important thermodynamical implications, such as larger heat capacities compared to graphene at room-temperature. These results provide insights that can be extrapolated to other nanostructures containing pentagonal rings or pentagonal defects.
WildlifeNature.com

Genomic methods reveal independent demographic histories despite strong morphological conservatism in fish species

Human overexploitation of natural resources has placed conservation and management as one of the most pressing challenges in modern societies, especially in regards to highly vulnerable marine ecosystems. In this context, cryptic species are particularly challenging to conserve because they are hard to distinguish based on morphology alone, and thus it is often unclear how many species coexist in sympatry, what are their phylogenetic relationships and their demographic history. We answer these questions using morphologically similar species of the genus Mugil that are sympatric in the largest coastal Marine Protected Area in the Tropical Southwestern Atlantic marine province. Using a sub-representation of the genome, we show that individuals are assigned to five highly differentiated genetic clusters that are coincident with five mitochondrial lineages, but discordant with morphological information, supporting the existence of five species with conserved morphology in this region. A lack of admixed individuals is consistent with strong genetic isolation between sympatric species, but the most likely species tree suggests that in one case speciation has occurred in the presence of interspecific gene flow. Patterns of genetic diversity within species suggest that effective population sizes differ up to two-fold, probably reflecting differences in the magnitude of population expansions since species formation. Together, our results show that strong morphologic conservatism in marine environments can lead to species that are difficult to distinguish morphologically but that are characterized by an independent evolutionary history, and thus that deserve species-specific management strategies.

Comments / 0

Community Policy