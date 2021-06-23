The adaptive landscape of a metallo-enzyme is shaped by environment-dependent epistasis

Tuberculosis is one the oldest known affliction of mankind caused by the pathogen Mycobacterium tuberculosis. Till date, there is no absolute single treatment available to deal with the pathogen, which has acquired a great potential to develop drug resistance rapidly. BCG is the only anti-tuberculosis vaccine available till date which displays limited global efficacy due to genetic variation and concurrent pathogen infections. Extracellular vesicles or exosomes vesicle (EVs) lie at the frontier cellular talk between pathogen and the host, and therefore play a significant role in establishing pathogenesis. In the present study, an in-silico approach has been adopted to construct a multi-epitope vaccine from selected immunogenic EVs proteins to elicit a cellular as well as a humoral immune response. Our designed vaccine has wide population coverage and can effectively compensate for the genetic variation among different populations. For maximum efficacy and minimum adverse effects possibilities the antigenic, non-allergenic and non-toxic B-cell, HTL and CTL epitopes from experimentally proven EVs proteins were selected for the vaccine construct. TLR4 agonist RpfE served as an adjuvant for the vaccine construct. The vaccine construct structure was modelled, refined and docked on TLR4 immune receptor. The designed vaccine construct displayed safe usage and exhibits a high probability to elicit the critical immune regulators, like B cells, T-cells and memory cells as displayed by the in-silico immunization assays. Therefore, it can be further corroborated using in vitro and in vivo assays to fulfil the global need for a more efficacious anti-tuberculosis vaccine.