Last June, I woke up on the publication day of my first book, That Ex, to roses from my fiancé and texts from my friends. I painted my nails hot pink to match my book cover, took a selfie with one of my author copies, and posted it to Twitter and Instagram with the caption, happy pub day say it back. I worked my day job from home, got takeout for dinner, and had a nightcap on the balcony of our apartment in Buffalo, New York. And then it was over—a job well done.