The job of a Supreme Court justice

Maybe it’s because I seem to be asked more and more frequently when I plan to retire (Answer: not for a while!) But the speculation about the plans of Justice Stephen Breyer, age 82, brings up an interesting question: Why do U.S. Supreme Court justices serve until their dotage? According to Forbes, the average age a justice leaves the Court — either by death or retirement—was around 73 years old in the 1950s. Today, it’s about 83 years old. Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was 87 years old when she died, figuratively with her robes on, last fall.