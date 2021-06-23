Cancel
Business

Five Things You Need to Know to Start Your Day

By Lorcan Roche Kelly
Bloomberg
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s PMI day, the inflation debate continues and back-to-the-office vaccines. This morning’s Purchasing Managers Indexes showed the private sector in the euro area growing at the fastest pace in 15 years, with the composite measure rising to 59.2 in June. The reading for the U.K. was even stronger, coming in at 61.7 with survey data pointing to soaring input costs. The story in Japan was less rosy as pandemic measures continued to subdue activity. PMI figures for the U.S. economy are published at 9:45 a.m. Eastern Time.

