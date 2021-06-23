The NWHN Has Chosen a New Executive Director!

The National Women’s Health Network is thrilled to announce that we have chosen a new Executive Director. Mayra Jacqueline Ferreira, MPH, who goes by Jacquie, will be stepping into the role on July 12, 2021. Respected in the public health field as a dynamic leader and pivotal strategist, Jacquie has worked tirelessly to advance women’s reproductive rights and access in under-served population areas in the U.S. and abroad. She comes to the NWHN after a thirteen year tenure at Physicians for Reproductive Health (PRH), a provider-led organization that works to improve access to high quality reproductive health care. As their Chief Operating Officer and Acting Chief Executive Officer, Jacquie leveraged her tactical leadership skills and people-centric approach to improve operations, promote diversity, equity, and inclusion, and reduce costs while expanding programmatic offerings. Most notably, she: