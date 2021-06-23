Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Agriculture

Meat Grown in Israeli Bioreactors Is Coming to American Diners

By Agnieszka de Sousa
Bloomberg
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn Israeli startup wants to replace chicken coops, barns and slaughterhouses with bioreactors to churn out cell-based meat for American diners. Future Meat Technologies Ltd. is in talks with U.S. regulators to start offering its products in restaurants by the end of next year. The company has just opened what it calls the world’s first industrial cellular meat facility, which will be able to produce 500 kilograms (1,102 pounds) a day.

www.bloomberg.com
Community Policy
View All 2 Commentsarrow_down
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Meat Industry#Meat Production#Cultured Meat#Restaurants#Israeli#American#Mckinsey Co#Tyson Foods Inc#S2g Ventures Llc#The Good Food Institute#Bluenalu Inc#Upside Foods Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Agriculture
News Break
Industry
Country
Singapore
Country
China
Related
Agriculturenewfoodmagazine.com

The flavour challenge of plant-based

The plant-based market may be booming, but challenges in terms of matching their meat counterparts may leave innovators feeling at a loss. Sound familiar? Here’s what to do…. The European plant-based market is expected to reach a value of €18.3 billon by 2023, so it’s certainly a worthwhile investment…if you...
AgriculturePhys.org

Organic foods not always free from pesticides

As consumers, we've been conditioned to believe that organic foods are free from hormones and pesticides. Walk into any supermarket, you will find fresh produce, canned foods, poultry, and even personal hygiene products labelled as 'organic'. But what does buying organic produce really mean?. Food and health expert, Associate Professor...
AgricultureSeattle Times

Tyson Foods Recalls 8.5 Million Pounds of Frozen Chicken

Tyson Foods is recalling nearly 8.5 million pounds of frozen chicken that may have been contaminated with listeria, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said. The voluntary recall was issued after USDA investigators were notified last month about two people who had been sickened with listeriosis, the department said in a statement Saturday.
AgricultureFreethink

Murder-Free Chicken Nuggets: Real Meat Grown In a Lab

Would you eat a lab-grown chicken nugget? In Singapore, some diners already are. The nation recently became the first to approve the commercial sale of lab-grown chicken, which was produced by the U.S.-based food company Eat Just. It marked a major step for lab-grown meat, a form of cellular agriculture that's been developing on the fringes of the food world for years.
Agricultureprogressivegrocer.com

Global Plant-Based Meat Brand Future Farm Comes to U.S.

Future Farm, a fast-growing global plant-based meat company has revealed its strategic plan to break into the U.S. market, headed by former head of Red Bull North America and seasoned industry veteran Alexandre Ruberti, who has become CEO of the company’s U.S. business, based in Los Angeles. On the heels...
Medical & Biotechgeneticliteracyproject.org

‘No-kill meals’ made from lab-grown meat promise huge environmental and ethical benefits. What are the downsides?

This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. We have pescatarians, vegans, flexitarians, locavores and of course vegetarians. But what’s the word for those of us who make the choice to eat meat not raised on a farm or slaughtered in an abattoir, but grown in a lab? Perhaps the “cytovore”, consumer of cells.
AgriculturePosted by
Reason.com

Manufactured Meats Coming to a Grocery Store Near You Next Year?

Future Meat Technologies announced last week that it can now produce 1,100 pounds of meat daily from animal cells grown in industrial-scale bioreactors at its facilities in Israel. The company is scouting several locations in the U.S to build large-scale plants to grow cultivated chicken, lamb, pork, and beef. It aims to get its cultivated meats into U.S. grocery stores in 2022. Sadly, this timeline may be too optimistic since getting lab-grown meats onto your plate will require approval from two notoriously sluggish federal regulatory agencies, the U.S. Department of Agriculture and the Food and Drug Administration.
Agriculturevegnews.com

78 Percent of Americans Are Grilling Plant-Based Meat this Summer

A majority of Americans (78 percent) are looking to bring plant-based meat to the party this grilling season and a new partnership between delivery platform DoorDash and vegan brand Beyond Meat is helping them do just that. In time for the 4th of July holiday, DoorDash and Beyond Meat will be offering Americans in 14 cities a limited-edition grilling kit featuring the new Beyond Burger 3.0 patty. The grilling kits will be available for $14.99 starting July 1 through DashMart—a convenience store concept from DoorDash—and, in addition to the vegan burger patty, include a custom grilling mitt, apron, grilling tools, a bottle opener, and a recipe card with custom dishes.
Agriculturehoustonmirror.com

Case-ready Meat Market Projected to Show Strong Growth | National Beef Packing, Cargill Meat Solutions, Hormel Foods, American Foods

The Latest released survey report on Global Case-ready Meat Market aims to deliver an in-depth outline regarding the trends and market development scenario to outpace market with relevant strategies. To drive profitable and sustainable growth, Case-ready Meat manufacturers need to develop strategies to appeal to consumers and leverage technology to enhance end users experience. A wide list of manufacturers are considered in the survey with company profiling of Smithfield Foods, Tyson Foods, JBS USA, Cargill Meat Solutions, Hormel Foods, National Beef Packing, American Foods Group, Sanderson Farms, Centro Carni Company, Somerville Retail Services, Wiley & Coles.
San Francisco, CAncbiotech.org

Bioreactors, Not Boiling Vats: How Jellatech Plans to Stir Up the Collagen Sector

During graduate school in Denmark, Stephanie Michelsen was one of a select few awarded a fellowship that brought students to San Francisco for a five-month stint working at biotech and engineering startups. There she was introduced to alternative proteins by researching how fungi can be made into a meatless dog food. Michelsen also got a taste of this burgeoning segment of biotech as a consumer when she tried an Impossible Burger. The overall experience was her first time seeing the intersection of hardcore science and food, she recalled.
AgriculturePosted by
Interesting Engineering

Israeli Startup Produces Cultured Meat at Industry Scale in a World-First

It was just over a year ago that researchers had found out a novel way to make 'alternate meat' more appealing. The idea has taken rapid strides and we are now witnessing the first industrial-scale production facility for cultured meat. Israeli startup Future Meat Technologies recently announced that its production facility with a capacity to make 5,000 burgers has gone live.
Agriculturedallassun.com

Israelis taste the future with lab-grown chicken 'food revolution'

SuperMeat has produced meat-free chicken which diners claim tastes like the real thing. Tasters in Israel said the "cultured chicken" was very similar to regular chicken. The company has the capacity to produce hundreds of kilogrammes per week. It looks like chicken and tastes like chicken, but diners in Israel...
Food SafetyPosted by
Hot 104.7

Tyson Fully-Cooked Chicken Recall

Bad timing for this recall as thousands of American's will be eating chicken - along with the hot dogs and burgers. Tyson Foods, along with the United States Department of Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS), have announced a nationwide recall of fully cooked chicken products. The recall comes from...
Forsyth County, NCWinston-Salem Journal

Where Does Your Meat Come From?

The relationship of consumers and food took on a deeper meaning in 2020. The tremor of the “restaurant shutdown” was felt equally in the industry from large to small operations. Rising above the foodie experience, everyday folks realized (some for the first time) the correlation of the quality of food we eat and our health.
Medical & Biotechgeneticliteracyproject.org

‘Protein transition’: Everything you need to know about the coming clean, cultured, alternative meat revolution

This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. The cultured meat revolution is also sometimes called ‘the protein transition’ and its advocates are confident that this transition will happen far quicker than almost anyone realises, in years not decades. They imagine that we could be the last generation to kill animals to eat, a huge milestone in millions of years of human evolution.