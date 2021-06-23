Adams Leads NYC Democratic Mayoral Primary After First Round of Counting
Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams (31.7%) moved out to a commanding lead among 13 Democratic mayoral candidates in New York City, spurred on by support in the Bronx, Staten Island and the outer regions of Brooklyn. Adams surged ahead of Maya Wiley (22.2%) and Kathryn Garcia (19.5%), based on voters’ first choices in unofficial results released on Election Night. Early frontrunner Andrew Yang conceded after capturing less than 12% of the first-round vote, leaving him a distant fourth.www.bloomberg.com