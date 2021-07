We know the template Gerard Gallant will establish when he steps behind the bench next year as the head coach of a Rangers team whose lone identity last year was being young. “I want us to be the hardest-working team in the league. I want us to compete hard, to battle hard, to make teams say, ‘You know what, that team works hard and competes for 60 minutes,’ ” Gallant said Tuesday morning during his introductory press briefing. “We can do a lot of good things. We can be skilled, we can be talented, but if the work doesn’t come first, all the skill and talent doesn’t get you too far down the road.