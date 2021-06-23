Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Books & Literature

Kristen Arnett on the Loneliness of Queer Parenting in Red States

By Reading Women
Literary Hub
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn this week’s episode, Kendra talks with Kristen Arnett about her most recent novel, With Teeth, out now from Riverhead. Kendra: Sammie was very interesting to sit with, because part of you just wants to be like, what are you doing? Like, you’re screaming at the book. Or you’re like, why do you think this is okay? I don’t think it’s a spoiler early on to mention that Sampson, their son, ends up biting Sammie. And she bites him back. And then that becomes this thing that he almost can blackmail her with, and she has this whole moment where she’s terrified that Sampson is going to tell Monica what happened and all this. Then the scar kind of reminds her of her own struggles in parenting. And I feel like that really set the tone for the book and Sammie’s struggle with being a queer parent. I imagine that must have been an immense topic to jump into; I don’t think I’ve seen that many people write on this very fraught-dynamic part of it that you cover in the book, which is part of what I think makes it so engrossing.

lithub.com
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sammie
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Red States#Universal
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Books & Literature
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Society
News Break
Parenting
News Break
Disney
Related
Florida StatePosted by
CBS News

Tropical Storm Elsa nears Cuba and worries Florida

Tropical Storm Elsa swept along Cuba's southern coast early Monday as forecasters said it could make landfall on the island's central shore by midafternoon before heading toward Florida. Concern about possible high winds from the approaching storm was the reason officials in Surfside, Florida ordered the demolition of the remaining...
ReligionPosted by
The Hill

Pope alert after intestinal surgery, Vatican says

The Vatican on Monday said Pope Francis is alert and breathing on his own following surgery to remove part of his large intestine. Pope Francis was taken to the hospital on Sunday for the planned surgery. According to a statement from the Holy See's spokesperson Matteo Bruni, the surgery took about three hours and involved a left hemicolectomy, the removal of one side of the colon.
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

UK PM Johnson looks to end England's virus restrictions

LONDON, July 5 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was due on Monday to set out plans to end social and economic COVID-19 restrictions in England, in a test of whether a rapid vaccine rollout offers enough protection from the highly contagious Delta variant. Johnson's announcement at 1600 GMT...
AccidentsPosted by
NBC News

Japanese landslide kills 3 people and leaves another 80 missing

Rescue workers slogged through mud and debris Monday looking for dozens feared missing after a giant landslide ripped through a Japanese seaside resort town, killing at least three people. Eighty people were still unaccounted for, according to Shizuoka prefectural disaster management official Takamichi Sugiyama. Officials were preparing to release their...
MilitaryPosted by
CBS News

Military plane crash leaves at least 52 dead in Philippines

Patikul, Philippines — Philippine security forces searched among coconut trees on a remote southern island Monday for the flight data boxes of an aircraft that crashed and killed 52 people in one of the country's worst military air disasters. The C-130 Hercules transport plane was carrying 96 people, most of them recent army graduates, when it overshot the runway on Sunday while trying to land on Jolo island in Sulu province — a haven for Islamist militants.