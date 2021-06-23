Kristen Arnett on the Loneliness of Queer Parenting in Red States

In this week’s episode, Kendra talks with Kristen Arnett about her most recent novel, With Teeth, out now from Riverhead. Kendra: Sammie was very interesting to sit with, because part of you just wants to be like, what are you doing? Like, you’re screaming at the book. Or you’re like, why do you think this is okay? I don’t think it’s a spoiler early on to mention that Sampson, their son, ends up biting Sammie. And she bites him back. And then that becomes this thing that he almost can blackmail her with, and she has this whole moment where she’s terrified that Sampson is going to tell Monica what happened and all this. Then the scar kind of reminds her of her own struggles in parenting. And I feel like that really set the tone for the book and Sammie’s struggle with being a queer parent. I imagine that must have been an immense topic to jump into; I don’t think I’ve seen that many people write on this very fraught-dynamic part of it that you cover in the book, which is part of what I think makes it so engrossing.