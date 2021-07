New York is home to 28 drive-in theaters, the largest number of drive-in theaters in any state, three of which are located in Northern New York. According to Driveinmove.com, New York State was one of the first 10 states to have a drive-in theater, reaching its peak of drive-in theaters in 1963 with 150 drive-ins across the state. Since then, 81% of the drive-ins have closed, but 28 theaters can still be found around the state. The first drive-in theater in New York state, Sunrise Drive-In, opened on Aug. 10, 1938 in Valley Stream, according to Cinema Treasurers. Although the drive-in theater was closed in 1978, its legacy still lives on in drive-in theaters across the state.