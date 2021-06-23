8008 Gates Bluff Pl, Chesterfield, VA 23832

Looking for the perfect basement walkout basement property? Look no further. It is far cheaper to put in a basement to gain much needed extra square footage than to go up another story! This lot has tons of potential with utilities already at the street in a well established neighborhood. Sellers included some of their plans and dreams in the supplement section of the MLS listing. Sellers had some changes in their dreams and this lot no longer fits into their new plans. Their loss is your gain! One of the lowest priced buildable lots in this section of Chesterfield County. Very close to the Government Center on Route 10 just off Beech Rd.