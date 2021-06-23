Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chesterfield, VA

8008 Gates Bluff Pl, Chesterfield, VA 23832

Richmond.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLooking for the perfect basement walkout basement property? Look no further. It is far cheaper to put in a basement to gain much needed extra square footage than to go up another story! This lot has tons of potential with utilities already at the street in a well established neighborhood. Sellers included some of their plans and dreams in the supplement section of the MLS listing. Sellers had some changes in their dreams and this lot no longer fits into their new plans. Their loss is your gain! One of the lowest priced buildable lots in this section of Chesterfield County. Very close to the Government Center on Route 10 just off Beech Rd.

richmond.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chesterfield County, VA
Business
Chesterfield, VA
Business
City
Chesterfield, VA
County
Chesterfield County, VA
Chesterfield County, VA
Real Estate
Chesterfield, VA
Real Estate
Local
Virginia Business
Local
Virginia Real Estate
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
MLS
News Break
Real Estate
Related
NHLPosted by
NBC News

Columbus goalie, 24, dies from fall after fireworks mishap

Matiss Kivlenieks, a candidate to be the Columbus Blue Jackets' future starting goaltender, died in Michigan after fleeing a hot tub and hitting his head following a Fourth of July fireworks accident, police said Monday. He was 24. Police in Novi, Michigan, said a mortar-style firework tilted slightly and started...
BusinessPosted by
CBS News

Jeff Bezos steps down as Amazon CEO as retailer starts new chapter

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos stepped down as CEO on Monday, handing over the reins as the company navigates the challenges of a world fighting to emerge from the coronavirus pandemic. Andy Jassy, who ran Amazon's cloud-computing business, replaced Bezos, a change the company announced in February. Bezos, Amazon's biggest shareholder...

Comments / 0

Community Policy