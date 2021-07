Frank Clark isn’t supposed to be generating any headlines right now. The Kansas City Chiefs and the rest of the National Football League are in the period of the calendar where the term “no news is good news” is rightfully applied. This is the time of the summer where every player is through mandatory minicamps, and yet training camp is far off in the distance. With a month to do whatever they please, this is often when we hear about players getting into some sort of legal troubles and now the Chiefs are one of the teams having to worry about such a situation.