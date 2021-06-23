Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chesterfield, VA

15606 Morocco Ln, Chesterfield, VA 23832

Richmond.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHGTV Worthy! The seller has impeccable designer taste and has detailed every room with precision. The main living area is open and adorned with engineered hardwood flooring, triple crown molding, upgraded custom lighting throughout, tons of recessed lighting, and a private office. The bright and airy kitchen offers quartz countertops, slow-close cabinets, island with storage, farmhouse sink, stainless appliances, a mudroom area off the garage, and a pantry with custom shelving. Slip away to the fully finished basement with corner bar with granite, mini-fridge, sink, and tons of storage perfect for movie night or sports. Guest can stay comfortably in their own room with full bath and closet. Craft, play pool, or additional movie room completes this area. The 2nd floor living area offers large loft with a custom closet, remaining 3 bedrooms have large custom closets. The primary suite offers double door entry, en suite bathroom with double width stand-up tile shower and a huge walk-in closet with custom shelving. Relax on your screen porch which overlooks stamped concrete patio with ample seating and outdoor lighting. Private backyard with tree buffer completes this perfect home!

richmond.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chesterfield, VA
Business
City
Chesterfield, VA
Chesterfield, VA
Real Estate
Local
Virginia Business
Local
Virginia Real Estate
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Recessed Lighting#Morocco#Hgtv Worthy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Real Estate
Related
NHLPosted by
NBC News

Columbus goalie, 24, dies from fall after fireworks mishap

Matiss Kivlenieks, a candidate to be the Columbus Blue Jackets' future starting goaltender, died in Michigan after fleeing a hot tub and hitting his head following a Fourth of July fireworks accident, police said Monday. He was 24. Police in Novi, Michigan, said a mortar-style firework tilted slightly and started...
BusinessPosted by
CBS News

Jeff Bezos steps down as Amazon CEO as retailer starts new chapter

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos stepped down as CEO on Monday, handing over the reins as the company navigates the challenges of a world fighting to emerge from the coronavirus pandemic. Andy Jassy, who ran Amazon's cloud-computing business, replaced Bezos, a change the company announced in February. Bezos, Amazon's biggest shareholder...

Comments / 0

Community Policy