15606 Morocco Ln, Chesterfield, VA 23832

HGTV Worthy! The seller has impeccable designer taste and has detailed every room with precision. The main living area is open and adorned with engineered hardwood flooring, triple crown molding, upgraded custom lighting throughout, tons of recessed lighting, and a private office. The bright and airy kitchen offers quartz countertops, slow-close cabinets, island with storage, farmhouse sink, stainless appliances, a mudroom area off the garage, and a pantry with custom shelving. Slip away to the fully finished basement with corner bar with granite, mini-fridge, sink, and tons of storage perfect for movie night or sports. Guest can stay comfortably in their own room with full bath and closet. Craft, play pool, or additional movie room completes this area. The 2nd floor living area offers large loft with a custom closet, remaining 3 bedrooms have large custom closets. The primary suite offers double door entry, en suite bathroom with double width stand-up tile shower and a huge walk-in closet with custom shelving. Relax on your screen porch which overlooks stamped concrete patio with ample seating and outdoor lighting. Private backyard with tree buffer completes this perfect home!