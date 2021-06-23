Cancel
Powhatan, VA

2600 Loch Gate Ln, Powhatan, VA 23139

Richmond.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWelcome home to this one of a kind UPDATED home in Powhatan! Located just 15 MINUTES away from the popular Westchester Commons area, you can enjoy the privacy of a large 2 acre lot with the convenience of COMCAST internet! This immaculate 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home has newly updated tile flooring throughout the first floor with a spacious kitchen that has been recently updated to include granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Enjoy the newly fenced in large back yard and the large front porch on a nice summer day! This home has a newer HVAC with new thermostats (2020), new recess lighting and fixtures throughout, new kitchen appliances, walk up attic with ample storage and a newer front porch!

richmond.com
