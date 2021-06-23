5 Reasons Why Inception Is Still Christopher Nolan's Best Movie

I used to be a BIG fan of the Christopher Nolan movies. Huge! Way, way back, a million years ago, I even wrote an article wondering what it would be like if Inception was analyzed by dream experts, and that’s because I was so in love with Inception when it first came out. Still am, actually. In fact, I’ve since seen the movie over 10 times now, and each time, I find something new to geek over and appreciate. And do you know why? Because Inception is Christopher Nolan’s best movie and I honestly can’t see anything topping it.