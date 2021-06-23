Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

5 Reasons Why Inception Is Still Christopher Nolan's Best Movie

By Rich Knight
Posted by 
CinemaBlend
CinemaBlend
 11 days ago
Cover picture for the article

I used to be a BIG fan of the Christopher Nolan movies. Huge! Way, way back, a million years ago, I even wrote an article wondering what it would be like if Inception was analyzed by dream experts, and that’s because I was so in love with Inception when it first came out. Still am, actually. In fact, I’ve since seen the movie over 10 times now, and each time, I find something new to geek over and appreciate. And do you know why? Because Inception is Christopher Nolan’s best movie and I honestly can’t see anything topping it.

www.cinemablend.com
Community Policy
CinemaBlend

CinemaBlend

Saint Louis, MO
28K+
Followers
23K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

CINEMABLEND is the go-to-source for today's information and updates on new movies, tv shows, and celebrity news. Visit now to see what's new!

 https://www.cinemablend.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christopher Nolan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inception#Best Movie#Total Recall
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Movies
News Break
Avatar
Related
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Looks Like Spider-Man: No Way Home Is Giving Tom Holland Another New Costume

Over his five-movie run in the Marvel Cinematic Universe so far, Tom Holland’s Spider-Man has worn a variety of costumes, from the traditional-looking Spidey suit Tony Stark first made for him to the stealth suit (or Night Monkey outfit, if you prefer) he briefly wore in Prague. Yesterday, we learned that the MCU’s Peter Parker will get a new costume in Spider-Man: No Way Home, but as it turns out, it won’t be the only fresh superhero suit he’ll be seen wearing. That said, this other one has a drastically different color scheme.
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Christopher Nolan Apparently Loves Tokyo Drift. What That Means To F9 Actor Sung Kang

With the recent release of The Fast Saga’s newest film F9 completely dominating the box office, fans of the franchise are revelling in the fact that they’ve finally got another installment that’s taking them back to theaters in the masses. Tenet Director Christopher Nolan apparently counts himself among these fans, as he has said he’s a huge fan of the franchise, namely Tokyo Drift. This compliment is not lost on Sung Kang, who made his Fast debut in Tokyo Drift and reprised his role in F9.
Moviesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Zack Snyder reveals if Christopher Nolan has influenced his films

Director Zack Snyder talks about whether Christopher Nolan has given him notes for any of his DC Comics movies. After the dark knight trilogy from Christopher Nolan (2005, 2008 and 2012) and the failed Green Lantern (2011), a new era began in DC Comics, as Zack Snyder premiere The Man of Steel (2013) and since Nolan acted as executive producer, the normal thing is that he would have had a lot of influence on that film.
MoviesDerrick

From 'Cruella' to 'Barb and Star,' the year's best movies ... so far

We're midway through a topsy-turvy year that started out in quarantine and is just now starting to get back to normal. It's going to be a while before Hollywood fully recovers, and this weekend's grosses for "F9: The Fast Saga" should give us an indication of how things look for the box office going forward. Smaller films and independents still have a more difficult path, and are likely to continue to be released on streaming services rather than relying on theatrical release models.
Moviesthedigitalfix.com

Christopher Reeve is the best Superman, and here’s the scene that proves it

Last week I wrote how I thought that Michael Keaton was the best Batman. I posited that Keaton understood something about the Dark Knight that other actors didn’t, namely the dichotomy between Bruce and Batman, and he built that into his performance in a way that other actors didn’t. While I was making that argument, I off-handily suggested Superman’s real identity is Clark Kent and not the Man of Steel.
MoviesPosted by
Newsweek

The Rock's 20 Best Movies, According to Critics

There are few more iconic actors in Hollywood than Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson. At 49 years old, The Rock has acted in nearly 60 films to date––and shows no signs of slowing down, with three more movies due to be released this year alone (Red Notice, Jungle Cruise, and Black Adam).
Moviesfangirlish.com

5 Reasons Why We Need a ‘She-Ra and the Princesses of Power’ Movie

Every couple of months of so, She-Ra and the Princesses of Power start trending because fans are hungry for more. Just recently, #SheRaMovie was trending with tons of fans flooding Twitter with their hopes and dreams for more. And honestly, I’m with them. I’d love more of this world and here are 5 reasons why we should get the movie of our dreams!
MoviesInverse

'Black Widow' review: It's the best Marvel movie in years — maybe ever

Before she got her own movie, Black Widow had to die. Two years ago, in Avengers: Endgame, we witnessed the demise of Scarlett Johansson’s Natasha Romanoff. It was an emotional, sudden end to a beloved character who, until her debut in 2010’s Iron Man 2, was largely an unknown beyond the pages of comic books.
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Wait, Is Shazam 2’s Director Teasing A Cameo From The Rock’s Black Adam With New Set Photo?

More details about Shazam! Fury of the Gods are being revealed, and the upcoming DC film is climbing up the ladder of most anticipated comic book movies. New costumes for the Marvel family have been teased as well as a cool video of star Zachary Levi looking very heroic in a Shazam type of way. There have also been rumors about Henry Cavill’s Superman making a cameo in the sequel, which have since been addressed by director David F. Sandberg. Now, thanks to a recent set photo, the filmmaker has us wondering if he's teasing a cameo from The Rock’s Black Adam.
MoviesComicBook

The Tomorrow War Director Chris McKay Still Hopes to Make DC's Nightwing Movie

The Tomorrow War director Chris McKay still hopes to make his DC Comics movie about Batman protege Dick Grayson, the former Robin who grows up and flies solo as the superhero Nightwing. After directing the animated Lego Batman Movie for Warner Bros., McKay in 2017 signed onto the studio's planned Nightwing movie scripted by The Accountant's Bill Dubuque. Once described by the filmmaker as a "badass action movie with a lot of heart and emotion," McKay's hoped-for Batman spin-off is not officially dead at Warners but not a "priority" for the studio behind coming heavy-hitters like The Batman, Black Adam, and Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.