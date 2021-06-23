Where to watch Wimbledon outdoors in London with a drink in your hand

Daniel Boulud’s oysters Vanderbilt at Le Pavillon, Audrey Saunders’s sour glass collab, the Wolfgang Puck biopic on Disney+, and more. Like the rest of the restaurant-supply industry, oyster farmers lost most of their wholesale accounts during the pandemic. (A dozen Blue Points on the half-shell don’t deliver as well as a pepperoni pizza, it turns out.) With restrictions lifted, though, chefs are making up for lost time. And rather than resort to the raw bar, they’re cooking their shellfish in a variety of ways: grilled with oreganata butter and a dash of nostalgia at Andrew Carmellini’s Seaport chophouse Carne Mare; roasted in a wood-fired oven and garnished with scallion oil and peanuts at Outerspace in East Williamsburg; spooned with green Chartreuse hollandaise and theatrically set aflame at Dame. And that eternal New Orleans classic oysters Rockefeller has found two worthy New York homes — Le Pavillon in a modern midtown skyscraper, where Daniel Boulud calls them oysters Vanderbilt, and Brooklyn’s reincarnated Gage & Tollner, a restaurant as old as the recipe itself.