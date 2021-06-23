Shakopee Police to host free car seat safety clinic on June 25

Sharon McCutcheon/Unsplash

SHAKOPEE, MN — Shakopee Police, in partnership with Safekids.org, is hosting a free car seat safety clinic on Friday, June 25, at New Horizon Daycare Center from noon to 3 PM.

Appointments are required, but you do not need to be a Shakopee resident to participate. New Horizon Daycare Center is located at 1615 Windermere Way, Shakopee.

Shakopee Police work together with Safe Kids Worldwide, a nonprofit organization working to help families and communities keep kids safe from injuries.

According to Safe Kids, preventable injuries are the #1 killer of kids in the United States. Throughout the world, almost one million children die of an injury each year, and nearly every one of these tragedies is preventable.

Safe Kids works with an extensive network of more than 400 coalitions in the United States and partners in more than 30 countries to reduce traffic injuries, drownings, falls, burns, poisonings, and more.

Since 1988, Safe Kids was founded by Dr. Marty Eichelberger of the Children’s National Hospital. Safe Kids has also helped reduce the U.S. childhood death rate from unintentional injury by 61%.

On the other hand, based on the Minnesota Department of Public Safety, in the past five years (2015-2019) there were 17 children (ages 0–7) were killed in motor vehicles, and only 41% of the victims were properly secured.

By working together, we can raise awareness, get involved, and save lives. We can do much more to protect kids.

Check out the schedule for available slots and sign up now at https://www.signupgenius.com/go/5080c4ca8aa28a5fe3-carseat.

