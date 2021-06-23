Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Shakopee, MN

Shakopee Police to host free car seat safety clinic on June 25

Posted by 
Paula Carlsen
Paula Carlsen
 9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18l4Ci_0acqD8Nr00
Sharon McCutcheon/Unsplash

SHAKOPEE, MN — Shakopee Police, in partnership with Safekids.org, is hosting a free car seat safety clinic on Friday, June 25, at New Horizon Daycare Center from noon to 3 PM.

Appointments are required, but you do not need to be a Shakopee resident to participate. New Horizon Daycare Center is located at 1615 Windermere Way, Shakopee.

Shakopee Police work together with Safe Kids Worldwide, a nonprofit organization working to help families and communities keep kids safe from injuries.

According to Safe Kids, preventable injuries are the #1 killer of kids in the United States. Throughout the world, almost one million children die of an injury each year, and nearly every one of these tragedies is preventable.

Safe Kids works with an extensive network of more than 400 coalitions in the United States and partners in more than 30 countries to reduce traffic injuries, drownings, falls, burns, poisonings, and more.

Since 1988, Safe Kids was founded by Dr. Marty Eichelberger of the Children’s National Hospital. Safe Kids has also helped reduce the U.S. childhood death rate from unintentional injury by 61%.

On the other hand, based on the Minnesota Department of Public Safety, in the past five years (2015-2019) there were 17 children (ages 0–7) were killed in motor vehicles, and only 41% of the victims were properly secured.

By working together, we can raise awareness, get involved, and save lives. We can do much more to protect kids.

Check out the schedule for available slots and sign up now at https://www.signupgenius.com/go/5080c4ca8aa28a5fe3-carseat.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Community Policy
Paula Carlsen

Paula Carlsen

Minneapolis, MN
57
Followers
87
Post
5K+
Views
ABOUT

Minnesota native at home in the Twin Cities!

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Government
Shakopee, MN
Crime & Safety
Shakopee, MN
Government
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
City
Shakopee, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shakopee Police#Safekids Org#Newsbreak#Creator Program
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
Related
Minneapolis, MNPosted by
Paula Carlsen

MHD and Green Zones talk about non-expiring air permits and the health of vulnerable people

MINNEAPOLIS, MN — The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency has awarded non-expiring emission permits to 115 facilities in the state. Northern Metals and GAF are two companies that have permissions that do not expire. Pollution from these businesses has long been a source of concern for Northside residents. Representative Fue Lee (District 59A) has sponsored legislation requiring such institutions to have public meetings every five years to allow for public inquiry into permission restrictions and compliance.
Minneapolis, MNPosted by
Paula Carlsen

Bus driver wanted

MINNEAPOLIS, MN — On Wednesday, June 23 and Saturday, June 26, 2021, from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., Join Metro Transit at their 2-Day Driver Hiring Event at Metro Transit Instruction Center. It will be located at 725 North 7th Street, Minneapolis.
Brooklyn Park, MNPosted by
Paula Carlsen

Police Cadet wanted in Brooklyn Park

BROOKLYN PARK, MN — Brooklyn Park is opening an opportunity for Minnesotans to become the newest recruit of the Police Cadet Program. The objective of the Police Cadet Program is to prepare qualified candidates for future police officer positions successfully.