Go-Go’s Announce U.S. Shows to Celebrate Rock Hall Induction

By Bryan Rolli
My 1053 WJLT
 12 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Go-Go’s have announced a brief run of West Coast U.S. shows in December and January to celebrate their upcoming induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. The pioneering new wave quintet will begin the five-date run on Dec. 28 at the Masonic in San Francisco. They’ll head south to Los Angeles’ Microsoft Theater the following night. They will then play two back-to-back dates at Venetian Theatre in Las Vegas on Dec. 31 and Jan. 1 before concluding the trek on Jan. 3 at the San Diego Civic Theater.

