How managers should deal with the flood of vacation requests coming this summer
Workers desperately need a break, and given recent economic trends, employers need to be very careful in how they handle time-off requests in the coming months. The summer of 2021 is likely to see a huge spike in PTO requests as a result of a number of concurrent trends stemming from the pandemic. In the past year employees requested less time off, worked longer hours, and reported higher rates of stress and burnout. Now they want a breather.www.fastcompany.com