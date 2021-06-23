Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Agriculture

Woster: Searching for cooler, wetter weather

By Editorials
Mitchellrepublic.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs I worried the other evening about how much water I’ll need to get a new lawn going, it occurred to me that a fair number of people in rural South Dakota are worrying whether they’ll get enough water for wheat, corn and soybeans. I’m not a fanatic about my...

www.mitchellrepublic.com
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
South Dakota State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather Forecasts#Weather Reports#Rain And Snow#Drought#Yard Of The Week#Wnax#The Weather Channel
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Economy
News Break
Agriculture
News Break
Industry
News Break
Environment
Related
webcenterfairbanks.com

Cooler weather slows fire near Chena Hot Springs Resort outside of Fairbanks

FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - A wildfire burning near Chena Hot Springs Resort around 50 miles outside of Fairbanks has died down due to cooler weather and a light rain. The Munson Creek Fire is around one mile away from the resort and one to two miles away from Chena Hot Springs Road near the Angel Rocks trailhead.
Cheyenne, WYPosted by
101.9 KING FM

Cheyenne Had Hotter, Wetter Than Normal June

It looks like Cheyenne had a statistically hotter and wetter June than usual, according to the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service. The "wetter" part is arguably a little misleading, however, since most of the rain fell [90 percent in fact] in a single day. That happened on June...
Colorado StateDenver Post

Colorado weather: Fourth of July forecast looks to be OK for any outdoor plans

Independence Day typically comes with warm temperatures and thunderstorm chances and this weekend, it will be no different. As you make your way out this weekend, prepare for the threat of lightning and flash flooding, especially near burn scars. Most areas of the state are expecting thundershowers to develop Saturday with some slight drying for Sunday and Monday.
EnvironmentAgriculture Online

Corn Belt’s crop weather seen ideal through mid-July, forecaster says

For the first half of July, the U.S. crop conditions may improve significantly, if the ideal weather forecasts come to fruition. David Tolleris, WeatherRisk.com, says the short-term and 15-day outlooks look favorable for Midwestern crops. “The Fourth of July weekend looks like very nice temperatures and no real serious threat...
EnvironmentFox 59

Cooler, more comfortable weather to wrap-up the week!

It is a much cooler and drier start to our Friday! The boundary that brought scattered showers and thunderstorms to central Indiana on Thursday is now south of the area. Rain showers have moved out and higher pressure is now in control! The northerly winds will also keep the heat and humidity in check for today. Highs will afternoon will rise into the mid to upper 70s, which is slightly below average for early July.
Rapid City, SDkotatv.com

Mother Nature May Provide the Fireworks

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A few storms developed this afternoon over parts of north central Wyoming. There is an upper-level low sitting over the region right now that fired off the showers. Some of the storms will slide eastward towards us later on in the evening. Some of those...
Environmenthometownstations.com

Thursday Forecast: Much cooler, sunnier weather on the way

Our Thursday is off to a cloudy and mainly dry start. Showers downstate will continue to slowly pull away from our area. Overall, a decent weather day is expected with clouds eventually giving way to partial afternoon sun. Isolated showers and storms are possible for the afternoon, but a lot of locations will remain dry. Highs will top out in the lower 80s, and humidity levels will fall noticeably later in the day.
Hudson, NYNews 12

STORM WATCH: Showers and thunderstorms for today as cooler weather comes in

The Hudson Valley could see rain and thunderstorms as temperatures begin to cool to more seasonable highs. The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood watch for southern Westchester through late tonight. There may be periods of heavy showers and thunderstorms with rainfall rates potentially exceeding 1 inch per hour that could produce flash flooding.
Rochester, NYWHEC TV-10

First Alert Weather: Cooler, showery end to the work week

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — We're flipping the weather script, with cooler than average temperatures moving in to end the week and start the July 4th weekend. An upper-level low will slowly meander over the Eastern Great Lakes and Northeast over the next few days, keeping us unsettled. We'll see a few fading showers overnight with a mostly cloudy sky and temperatures in the lower 60s. Friday should feature the best chance for showers and thundery downpours, with the core of the coldest air overhead. With daytime heating, scattered showers will flare, and with cool air aloft, any of the stronger showers may produce a little bit of small hail. These will also be very slow-moving, with a lack of strong steering wind, so any of these showers will produce locally heavy rain. These will tend to fizzle with the sun, leaving us with dying convection and showers overnight.
Environmentcbs4indy.com

Wetter for your Wednesday

It’s a stormy start to our Wednesday for many across central Indiana. Thunderstorms producing torrential downpours have been scattered across central Indiana this morning. These slow moving storms have been producing a lot of rain over the same area very quickly. While some have not had any rainfall, radar estimates that other locations have picked up more than 2″.