Woster: Searching for cooler, wetter weather

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — We're flipping the weather script, with cooler than average temperatures moving in to end the week and start the July 4th weekend. An upper-level low will slowly meander over the Eastern Great Lakes and Northeast over the next few days, keeping us unsettled. We'll see a few fading showers overnight with a mostly cloudy sky and temperatures in the lower 60s. Friday should feature the best chance for showers and thundery downpours, with the core of the coldest air overhead. With daytime heating, scattered showers will flare, and with cool air aloft, any of the stronger showers may produce a little bit of small hail. These will also be very slow-moving, with a lack of strong steering wind, so any of these showers will produce locally heavy rain. These will tend to fizzle with the sun, leaving us with dying convection and showers overnight.