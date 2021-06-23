Cancel
Silicon 600V 12A diodes push back against SiC for PFC

By Steve Bush
ElectronicsWeekly.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePower Integrations has announced a 600V 12A diode with a typical reverse recovery charge (Qrr) of 14nC at 25°C, claiming this as an industry best. “The Qrr of these new Qspeed diodes is half that of the next best ultra-fast silicon diodes, resulting in high system efficiency,” according to company marketing manager Edward Ong. “This is particularly important for automotive on-board charger applications that require higher switching frequency to reduce volume and weight, and enables the Qspeed diodes to replace SiC devices.”

www.electronicsweekly.com
