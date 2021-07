For many people, summertime means opening up a grill and using it to cook many a delicious meal. Often, that means steak is on the menu. And there’s a good reason behind that — a good steak cooked correctly is at or near the very top of the list of things that you can put on your grill. But the reverse is also true: if your grilling skills aren’t up to par, you might end up turning an excellent piece of meat into a lackluster meal.