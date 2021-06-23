Books and movies available at the John Graham Library

Books, DVDs, and audiobooks can now be browsed and checked out on the John Graham Library’s front porch! There are books for children, teens and adults. There is a wide variety to choose from, including the library’s newest items and titles by best-selling authors. The DVDs include movies, TV shows and children’s videos. The library also offers book bundles – themed groups of five books selected by a librarian. Readers can also register for the Summer Learning Program and pick up items that they requested. The John Graham Library is located at 9 Parsonage St. Visit the library’s website at: www.johngrahamlibrary.org, call: (717) 776-5900, or check its Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/John.Graham.Library for the schedule of hours. The inside of the building is temporarily not open due to flooding cleanup.