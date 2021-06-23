BancFirst to install Bartlesville's first interactive ATMs, complete with remote tellers
BancFirst is expanding its Bartlesville presence with the city’s first video-equipped ATMs, allowing tellers to remotely assist customers with drive-thru banking. Two interactive teller machines operated by the company will be open the final week of September at 3600 SE Price Road, just west of U.S. 75. The company is constructing drive-thru lanes and a canopy to hold the ITMs, BancFirst Facilities Manager Doug Hogue said.www.examiner-enterprise.com